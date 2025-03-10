Syrians tell of persecution during fierce fighting and sectarian-driven revenge killings

Akram has been watching helplessly as his neighbours' homes burn from a hilltop where he took refuge after pro-government gunmen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/more-than-1000-killed-mostly-civilians-on-syrian-coast-in-deadliest-violence-since-the-regimes-fall/" target="_blank">raided villages</a> in the coastal area, the heartland of the Alawite community, a religious minority in Syria to which former president Bashar Al Assad belonged. He fled to the woods on Thursday, leaving his house in the countryside of Qardaha in north-western Syria where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/syrias-al-shara-vows-accountability-as-he-struggles-to-contain-wave-of-deadly-violence/" target="_blank">fierce fighting</a> between security forces and remnants of the Assad regime, followed by a wave of sectarian-fuelled revenge attacks, has killed hundreds in one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago. "We're sleeping on the grass, we're cold, we don't have food, the children are terrified, and we hear the sounds of artillery, gunfire and drones constantly overhead," Akram told <i>The National</i> over the phone. "But it's better than seeing your children being killed." He reported that villages near his own <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/syrias-al-shara-vows-accountability-as-he-struggles-to-contain-wave-of-deadly-violence/" target="_blank">have been looted and burnt down</a> by gunmen affiliated with the Syrian security forces, with many Alawite residents executed, including dozens of his friends. On his phone, he scrolls through an endless list of names and pictures, many of which, he said, show familiar faces. "You see the videos on social media, but I know these people," he said, before sending a picture of a man lying with his face covered in blood. "This was my friend, he owned a small shop. They killed him and burnt down his house. He was a civilian. They're all civilians." War monitors have documented <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/jordan-syria-security-meeting/" target="_blank">numerous acts of violence</a> since Thursday, including mass killings of civilians, mostly Alawites, in the north-west, following a counter-insurgency campaign against Assad remnants by Syria's new authorities. The UN said it had received "disturbing reports" of entire families – including women, children and surrendered fighters – being killed. Syrian authorities have yet to release official figures for the death toll. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 1,300 people had been killed in the fighting, mostly civilians. The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported 148 civilians were killed by Assad-affiliated gunmen, and 327 civilians and captured militants killed by Syrian security forces. <i>The National </i>could not independently confirm these reports or the death toll. On Monday, the Syrian Defence Ministry announced the end of the military operation on the Syrian coastline. The violence marks<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/syria-alawites-hts/" target="_blank"> the most significant challenge</a> yet to Syria's new rulers, who pledged to restore stability after groups led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham toppled the regime in December. <i>The National</i> spoke to eight members of the Alawite community on the coast, some confined to their homes, surrounded by fierce fighting, others hiding in the woods but all with harrowing testimonies of loss, destruction and persecution. Akram talked to <i>The National</i> from his house while he was taking advantage of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/08/more-than-300000-refugees-return-to-syria-since-assads-fall-says-un/" target="_blank">lull in the fighting</a> to grab some supplies for his family and friends, and charge his electronic device. "Most of us have not eaten in two days," he said. "We don't have electricity any more, only solar panels." Like all interviewees, he requested to speak under a pseudonym for fear of reprisal. Many also asked for any recorded conversation to be deleted. Some ignored phone calls and voice messages, or avoided anything that could leave a trace in case their phones were seized by gunmen raiding their homes. Communication with residents is further complicated, as most networks have been cut. The violence was the most feared scenario for minorities since the HTS-led rebels ended 50 years of brutal Bashar Al Assad's family rule. Despite being from the same sect, many Alawites did not support the Assad regime and were as affected as others by Syria's steep economic crisis. "This is revenge – sectarian revenge," said Akram. "And we had nothing to do with the regime. A child isn't part of Assad's regime. Women and children aren't combatants. We expected violence, but not this level. This is a massacre." Leila, who also requested a pseudonym, shared her testimony by text because she could not hear over the shooting around her. She stopped communicating after the shooting edged closer to her house and asked to for all correspondence to be deleted. "Thank God we didn't leave our house" she told <i>The National</i>. "The faction came in and started stealing cars and breaking into several houses. They didn't kill anyone here but when they saw us filming, they started cursing and threatening to come back. "We called and requested the General Security. The faction got into a clash with the General Security; they didn't want to let them out, but they eventually left. After that, the General Security came in, and the situation calmed down. "The crimes happened behind our street and in front of us. From what I know, two families were affected. The Nazha family was shot because they didn't open the door and the Sadiq family was attacked because they refused to leave the house. They killed the mother and two of her sons." An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/17/anxious-about-a-new-oppression-fear-overshadows-joy-for-syrias-alawites/" target="_blank">Alawite man,</a> whose family comes from Al Muktariyeh and Al Khraybeh, two villages in rural Latakia province, said 200 people had been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/22/syrian-minorities-camp-on-lebanese-border-in-fear-of-retribution-from-rebels/" target="_blank">massacred</a> there on Friday by armed men who arrived in armoured vehicles carrying heavy weaponry. He was unable to confirm the number of his family members who were killed, as the militants had stolen people’s phones, making it difficult to contact witnesses. However, he estimates that he had lost about 15 relatives. "There were no wounded – everyone is dead," he told <i>The National</i>, requesting anonymity as he remains in the area and fears retribution. "Some people were injured but later died from their wounds. "Fewer than five houses were left untouched. The youngest victim was likely 15 or 16 years old, while the oldest was in their 70s or 80s," he said by phone. While some residents had previously served in the former army, many had not, he noted. He added that armed groups were using the search for "remnants of the regime" as a pretext for launching broader attacks on Alawite communities. Victims were buried in mass graves on the outskirts of the villages, said the man, who fled with his family before the armed militants arrived. A second resident, from Harisoun – a village south of Baniyas on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/08/a-rare-look-inside-syrias-isis-prison-as-jailbreak-attempts-surge-on-the-heels-of-the-regimes-fall/" target="_blank">Syrian </a>coast – reported severe shortages of food and water, along with an overwhelming sense of insecurity. "We are not OK. The children are terrified," the person said in a message relayed to <i>The National</i> by a Syrian civil society activist. Alongside the killings, sectarian gestures have flared in recent days, highlighting deep-seated animosity as a driver of violence that may be harder to curb than outright attacks themselves. An Alawite sheikh from Jableh told <i>The National</i> the sect had lost all confidence in the new government after the weekend deaths. "When the new authority took over, many Alawites gave it confidence in the hope of achieving security and stability but it did not live up to this trust," said Dr Ahmed Adeeb Ahmed.