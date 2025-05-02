Israel launches deadly strikes across Syria after warning of action to defend Druze

Israel carried out overnight strikes across Syria, including in the countryside of Damascus, Deraa and Hama, Syria’s state news agency said on Friday night.

The agency reported that the strikes killed at least one civilian in Harasta near Damascus, and injured four people near the village of Shatha in Hama.

Residents said they heard loud explosions and low-flying warplanes throughout the night in several governorates.

The strikes are the latest escalation since rebels ousted former Syrian president Bashar Al Assad in December.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had attacked a military site, anti-aircraft guns and ground-to-air missile infrastructure in Syria using fighter jets. It added that Israeli forces "will continue to operate as necessary to protect the citizens of the state of Israel".

Israel is stepping up operations in Syria and has warned of further action if the Islamist-led authorities fail to halt sectarian violence against the Druze sect, an offshoot of Islam with followers in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

On Friday, Israel struck an area near the presidential palace in Damascus, calling it “a clear message to the Syrian regime".

“We will not allow [Syrian] forces to deploy south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement.

Syria's authorities slammed the bombing a “dangerous escalation”.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December, Israel has conducted several military operations in Syria, seizing land in the south-west and carrying out hundreds of strikes that destroyed much of the Syrian army’s strategic weapons stockpiles.

Israel has also demanded the complete demilitarisation of much of southern Syria.

Israel has expressed distrust towards Syria’s new authorities, led by President Ahmad Al Shara, a former Al Qaeda commander-turned-statesman, who has pledged to govern the fractured country inclusively and unify all Syrian armed forces under a single command structure.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces were deployed in southern Syria to prevent the return of hostile forces into the area of Druze villages. The Israeli army “continues to monitor developments with readiness for defence and various scenarios”. it said.

It added that five Syrian-Druze citizens were evacuated to receive medical treatment in Israel after sustaining injuries in Syria.

This comes after days of sectarian violence which started on Tuesday in Druze areas in the Damascus area and in southern Syria between Sunni Muslim and Druze gunmen.

The attack was sparked by a voice recording cursing the Prophet Mohammed that Sunni militants accused the Druze of creating.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said the sectarian violence killed at least 109 people, including 30 government loyalists, 26 Druze fighters and 11 civilians, among them Sahnaya’s former mayor and his son.

In the southern province of Sweida, 42 Druze gunmen were killed in an “ambush” on the Sweida-Damascus road on Wednesday, it said.

