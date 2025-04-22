Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, is heading to the Middle East this week from Paris. AP
Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, is heading to the Middle East this week from Paris. AP

News

Europe

French Foreign Minister Barrot travelling to Saudi Arabia on Gaza peace mission

France hopes for establishment of Saudi-Israeli ties as it prepares to recognise Palestinian statehood

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

April 22, 2025