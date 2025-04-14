EU to announce financial support for Palestinian Authority

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/10/uae-to-begin-talks-with-european-union-over-landmark-trade-deal/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/10/uae-to-begin-talks-with-european-union-over-landmark-trade-deal/">EU</a> is set to announce a long-anticipated financial support package for the Palestinian Authority at a meeting in Luxembourg between the bloc's 27 foreign ministers and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. "EU support to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/03/palestinian-authority-accuses-israel-of-ethnic-cleansing-in-west-bank-as-70-killed-in-attacks/" target="_blank">Palestinian Authority</a> is expected to be announced at high level," a European diplomat said ahead of the talks. While the amount is undisclosed, the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, has confirmed it is working on a "multiyear financial support package”. In a symbolic shift, the first such gathering has been described as a "high-level dialogue", underscoring Brussels' attempt to project balanced diplomatic engagement with Palestinians and Israelis. Two months ago, the EU held an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/eu-to-reject-displacement-of-gazans-in-high-level-talks-with-israel/" target="_blank">Association Council with Israel</a>. Another diplomat said "we try to be balanced". Association agreements mark close economic and political ties between the EU and non-member states. The PA has long sought to upgrade its 1997 interim agreement with the EU to match the 2012 agreement with Israel. The PA also hopes for recognition of Palestinian statehood, a step endorsed recently by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/01/07/ireland-urges-icj-judges-to-take-broad-view-on-definition-of-genocide-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Ireland</a>, Spain and Slovenia, although opposed by most EU members. The expected aid comes amid a deepening fiscal crisis for the PA triggered by Israel's decision to withhold a significant portion of tax revenue it collects on the authority's behalf after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023. The shortfall has left the PA struggling to pay civil servants and maintain basic services in the occupied West Bank, where Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has pushed openly for annexation. The EU, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/29/josep-borrell-departs-eu-role-after-bolstering-his-middle-east-legacy/" target="_blank">which supports a two-state solution</a>, remains the PA's most important donor, contributing nearly €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion) between 2021 and 2024. Last July, the EU Commission and the PA signed a letter of intent outlining a strategy to address the PA's "critical budgetary and fiscal situation". The Commission disbursed $400 million in short-term aid as part of this strategy but has so far not moved to its second phase, which was supposed to include a legislative proposal before September. The Commission has not addressed the delay publicly. Last month, the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, called on Israel to support the Commission's "multiyear comprehensive programme" for Palestinians "by releasing withheld tax revenues". Stefano Sannino, who leads the EU's Middle East and North Africa department, visited Israel and the Palestinian territories last week to lay the groundwork for Monday's meeting. The EU cannot alone financially compensate for withheld taxes. It should instead have applied significant pressure on Israel at the meeting in February to deliver them to the PA, said Martin Konecny, director of the European Middle East Project think tank in Brussels. "We are compensating absence of political pressure on Israel by financing the PA," Mr Konecny said. The EU should press the PA to set up a temporary Palestinian administration in Gaza to oversee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/16/palestinian-authority-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank">its reconstruction and governance</a>, think tank Crisis Group has suggested. "The PA is ripe for a fatal blow," it wrote in a report published in January. "It is staggering from years of mismanagement, dwindling foreign aid and Israel’s punitive withholding of tax revenues, which have further hurt the West Bank economy during the Gaza war. "Nonetheless, its demise would not only imperil basic services for the 3.2 million Palestinians in the West Bank but also stability in the territory, potentially increasing violence against Israel itself, the Israeli army and settlers."