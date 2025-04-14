Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Ramallah ahead of Monday's summit. Photo: AFP
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Ramallah ahead of Monday's summit. Photo: AFP

News

Europe

EU to announce financial support for Palestinian Authority

High-level talks aim to show Brussels engages equally with Palestinians and Israelis

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

April 14, 2025