Israel takes stand at ICJ to deny its Gaza offensive is genocide

Israel will defend its Gaza offensive in a courtroom in The Hague on Friday, rejecting accusations it is committing genocide against Palestinians.

An Israeli legal team will give three hours of evidence in reply to allegations set out a day earlier by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

Lawyers are expected to argue that Israel is acting in self-defence after it was attacked by Hamas militants on October 7.

The Israeli government says troops are trying to minimise harm to Palestinians, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Israel could also challenge South Africa's right to bring the claim, after describing its accusers in The Hague as "Hamas's representatives in the court".

South Africa is seeking an emergency ruling from the ICJ that Israel should halt its invasion to protect Palestinians from harm.

The 17 judges hearing the case have no power to enforce any such ruling but it could pile international pressure on Israel to change course.

Pro-Israeli demonstrators hold up photos of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, the militant group against which Israel says it is defending itself. AP

South Africa on Thursday told the court Israel's bombardment of Gaza was creating conditions that "cannot sustain life", forcing Palestinians to flee the territory.

It said Israel's actions had laid waste to Gaza "beyond any acceptable legal, let alone humane, justification" and crossed the line of legitimate self-defence.

Motivated in part by its own 20th-century history, South Africa accused Israel of a "75-year apartheid" against Palestinians and a 16-year siege of Gaza.

The Israeli government dismissed the claims as "false and baseless" and said its military campaign to "eliminate Hamas" would continue.

Israel's attack on Gaza continued overnight, with at least five people reported injured in a bombing west of Deir Al Balah.

The war's wider impact meanwhile intensified as the US and UK launched air strikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have attacked Red Sea shipping.

South Africa alleges that Israel's actions in Gaza go beyond self-defence and cross the line into genocide. AFP

A decision from the ICJ on the emergency ruling by South Africa is expected within weeks, while the underlying genocide issue could take years to resolve.

Israel's legal team includes British barristers Malcolm Shaw, a veteran of cases at The Hague, and Christopher Staker, a lawyer on the criminal tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Genocide is defined, under a convention drawn up after the Holocaust, as acts "committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

Proving intent is a difficult part of the case, with South Africa drawing on provocative statements by senior Israeli ministers and military commanders.

The Israeli delegation also includes deputy attorney general Gilad Noam, Foreign Ministry legal adviser Tal Becker and ambassador in the Netherlands Modi Ephraim.