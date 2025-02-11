Members of Israeli security detain a Palestinian protester at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. AFP
Abbas condemned over scrapping law for allowances to families of people killed, injured or detained by Israel

Move seen as way to appease the US administration that cut off funding to the Palestinian Authority in 2018

Nada AlTaher
February 11, 2025