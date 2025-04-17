President Ahmad Al Shara, left, the leader of Syria's new administration, sent his Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, right, to Iraq in March.
Outrage in Iraq over Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara's invitation to Arab Summit in Baghdad

Al Shara fought in Iraq as member of Al Qaeda after 2003 US-led invasion

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 17, 2025