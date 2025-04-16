News

MENA

Iraq invites Syria’s leader to attend Arab Summit in Baghdad

Iraq has called for an inclusive political process in neighbouring Syria

Mohamad Ali Harisi
Sulaymaniyah, Iraq

April 16, 2025

Iraq has invited Syria’s leader Ahmad Al Shara to the Arab Summit scheduled to be held in Baghdad next month, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Wednesday.

Iraq’s government cautiously welcomed the removal of Bashar Al Assad's regime from power in December by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a mostly Sunni group formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Baghdad has since called for an inclusive political process in Syria, expressed concern over the threat posed by a resurgent ISIS, and demanded protection for religious and ethnic minorities as well as Shiite shrines.

“Yes, a formal invitation has been delivered to him, and he is welcome to attend and participate in the Arab Summit,” Mr Al Sudani told The National’s Editor-in-Chief Mina Al Oraibi during a discussion at the Sulaimani Forum in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah.

Mr Al Sudani and Mr Al Shara have held one phone call since the takeover in December.

During the call, Mr Al Sudani welcomed the formation of the new Syrian government, emphasising Iraq’s “unwavering support for the choices of the brotherly Syrian people”, according to a statement from his office. He also stressed the “importance of a political process that includes all of Syria’s components, ensuring that it contributes to peaceful coexistence and security for a stable future for Syria and the wider region”.

Iraq has long sought stability along its western border, where ISIS remnants and drug-trafficking networks continue to pose serious security challenges. The Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted the “importance of mutual co-operation in confronting the threat of ISIS, as well as collaboration in economic fields, given shared interests and opportunities”.

The Arab Summit will be the first held in Baghdad in more than a decade.

It comes at a critical time for the region, as Israel's war on Gaza continues and Iran and the US hold talks in an attempt to reach a deal on nuclear issues and broader regional understandings.

“The summit is a significant event that suits Baghdad,” Mr Al Sudani said. “We will be discussing important developments.”

“This confirms the return of Baghdad to a pivotal role,” he added, stressing that Iraq is not part of any regional bloc and that the continuing Iran-US talks would “definitely reflect positively on Iraq and the wider Middle East”.

Updated: April 16, 2025, 10:45 AM