Europe needs stronger defence and security co-operation, ministers say

Europe stands strong, but more must be done on security and defence, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/" target="_blank">European</a> ministers have said during a panel discussion moderated by <i>The National</i>. Panellists, including top officials from Luxembourg, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as a security expert, stressed the urgent need for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/18/to-defend-itself-europe-needs-to-buy-european-but-thats-easier-said-than-done/" target="_blank"> stronger defence </a>co-operation and self-reliance. Russia’s invasion of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-wants-to-prevent-third-world-war-by-ending-ukraines-conflict-says-us-top-intelligence-official/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> in 2022 drove a surge in European defence spending and the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House has added urgency to these efforts. His renewed scepticism of Nato, threats to reduce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> military commitments in Europe and demands for allies to shoulder more defence costs have pushed European nations to increase their budgets. Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans called for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security, proposing that nations willing to act should do so even without full EU consensus. “Given the challenge of EU-wide consensus, a ‘coalition of the willing’ should act decisively. Strengthening defence and aligning with the US is crucial,” he told the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Trump’s pressure on Europe might be a blessing in disguise, said Florence Gaub, director of the research division at the Nato Defence College in Rome. “Effective transatlantic deterrence relies not just on rhetoric but on real capabilities – credible deterrence requires a strong military,” added Ms Gaub. “Security is the foundation – without it, nothing else matters. Europe faces urgent security challenges that require timely action, not for the US, but for its own stability.” Earlier this month, the European Commission President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/04/von-der-leyen-unveils-800bn-plan-to-re-arm-europe/" target="_blank">Ursula von der Leyen</a> presented a five-point plan to rearm the continent. The commission is also seeking to set up collective arms purchasing for the entire bloc. With fears of a weaker transatlantic security umbrella, European leaders are accelerating strategic autonomy to prepare for an uncertain security landscape. “For transatlantic relations to remain credible, they must be independent of political shifts in the US,” State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martinez Belío told the panel in the Indian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to temporarily halt <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-and-putin-agree-on-energy-and-infrastructure-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">attacks</a> on Ukrainian energy facilities but declined to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire, which Mr Trump had hoped would be the first step towards a permanent peace deal. The White House said that talks on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, as well as discussions on a broader ceasefire and a permanent peace agreement, would begin immediately following a lengthy call between the two leaders. It was unclear whether <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> would be involved in those talks. “It is essential that no discussions about Ukraine’s future take place without Ukraine at the table. Any negotiations that sideline Kyiv would undermine its sovereignty and self-determination,” said Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg. As a response, Ukraine accused <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> on Wednesday of effectively rejecting the ceasefire proposal, reporting a barrage of strikes on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/18/trump-and-putin-agree-on-energy-and-infrastructure-ceasefire-in-ukraine/" target="_blank">civilian infrastructure</a>. Last week, the US agreed to resume <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">military aid</a> and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv said it was ready to support Washington's proposal for the 30-day ceasefire. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/04/trump-pauses-military-aid-to-ukraine-after-oval-office-clash-with-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">security support</a> was paused after Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed in a fiery <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">Oval Office meeting</a>. As a result, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the US president’s actions should serve as “a wake-up call for us to unite and design our own centre of gravity”. “Turkey has played a crucial role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Its ability to deploy forces would be a significant contribution,” said Mr Brekelmans. “As one of the few nations that has challenged Russia while balancing ties with both Moscow and Nato, Turkey’s position remains pivotal.” Some suggest that while Turkey was once referred to as “Russia’s Trojan horse in Nato”, it might now seem a partner. With priority shifting towards defence and security, several European countries have announced cuts to their foreign aid budgets, putting global health programmes at risk. This raises questions about the future of global aid efforts. “Sweden remains a champion in development aid, not only because it’s the right thing to do but also because it makes a difference,” said Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. “It helps prevent forced migration and extremism, promotes women’s and girls’ rights and fights HIV. It is in every country’s interest to stay engaged in these critical areas.” She added: “But at the same time, no woman or girl is truly free if she is not secure. We must invest in our security to protect this freedom.”