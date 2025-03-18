Trump and Putin agree to seek energy infrastructure ceasefire in Ukraine

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> held a keenly awaited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/16/trump-and-putin-set-for-talks-on-ukraine-truce-this-week-says-us-envoy/" target="_blank">phone call</a> with his Russian counterpart <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> on Tuesday, during which the leaders agreed to seek an energy infrastructure ceasefire in the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>. Mr Putin ordered the Russian military to cease such attacks, the Kremlin said. In a readout of the call, which lasted more than an hour, the White House said that the leaders had also agreed to hold negotiations on the implementation of a possible maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. "This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good-faith peace efforts", according to the White House readout, which also said that negotiations would "begin immediately in the Middle East". The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders had a "detailed and frank exchange of views" on Ukraine, and that Mr Putin had said resolution of the conflict must be "comprehensive, sustainable and long-term", taking into account Russia's security interests and the root causes of the war. The White House also said that Mr Trump and Mr Putin had agreed that Iran should never be in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/13/us-urges-un-security-council-unity-against-irans-nuclear-moves/" target="_blank">position to destroy Israel</a>, and that they discussed the need for improved bilateral relations between the US and Russia. Mr Trump called his call with Mr Putin "very good and productive". "We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," he wrote on Truth Social. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and took over large areas of territory in the eastern part of the country. Europe and the US quickly rallied around Ukraine as it attempted to push back the invasion, and with extensive military aid, Ukrainian forces have put up remarkable resistance on the battlefield. But in recent months, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/putins-truculent-truce-talk-is-the-ultimate-timewasting-strategy/" target="_blank">Russia has reversed some of Ukraine's gains</a> and the outcome of the conflict is uncertain. Last week, Ukraine agreed to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/us-and-ukrainian-officials-begin-talks-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">30-day truce</a> proposed by the US during negotiations between American and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following the announcement of the agreement, the US said that it would resume weapons shipments to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which had been paused amid tension between Washington and Kyiv. White House special envoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/us-envoy-witkoff-returns-from-putin-meeting-with-ukraine-message-for-trump/" target="_blank">Steve Witkoff</a> met Mr Putin for several hours in Moscow last week to discuss the ceasefire proposal. Mr Witkoff later told CNN that he had been able to narrow differences between the sides. Mr Putin said after the agreement was announced that he supported Washington's proposal for a truce <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/putins-truculent-truce-talk-is-the-ultimate-timewasting-strategy/" target="_blank">in principle</a>, though he suggested direct talks with Mr Trump and added that his forces would continue to fight until several conditions are met. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cast doubt on Russia's willingness to end the war and its sincerity in negotiations. Mr Trump, who took office on January 20, has made permanently ending the war in Ukraine a main foreign policy priority. The Republican ran on a campaign to advance an "America first" policy towards the world, and has antagonised allies and sought rapprochement with Russia, a historical foe. The call between Mr Putin and Mr Trump also comes in the wake of extraordinary developments in US-Ukrainian relations. An Oval Office meeting between Mr Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Mr Zelenskyy last month turned into a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/28/trump-zelenskyy-oval-office/" target="_blank">shouting match</a>, with the US leaders saying the Ukrainian President was “disrespectful” and not grateful enough for US support. The cuts to aid and intelligence sharing came after this meeting. Mr Trump has said that he wants to overturn the legacy of his predecessor Joe Biden, who made equipping Ukraine with defensive weapons to fend off Russia's advances a central goal. He said the US had grossly overspent on the war at the expense of American taxpayers. He has pushed for Nato allies to do more to support Ukraine, arguing that European countries have more at stake given their geographical proximity to the war. The President has also promised to pay back American taxpayers by advancing a deal that would allow the US to benefit from the mining of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/26/trump-zelenskyy-mineral-deal/" target="_blank">rare earth minerals</a> in Ukraine, though few details of the proposal have been made available.