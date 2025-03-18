Trump wants to prevent third world war by ending Ukraine's conflict, says US top intelligence official

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard underscored on Tuesday US President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, positioning his vision as a crucial intervention to prevent a potential third world war and a nuclear standoff.

In a speech on the second day of the Raisina Dialogue held in New Delhi, Ms Gabbard emphasised the urgency of de-escalation and reaching out to adversaries in a world increasingly teetering on the edge of catastrophic conflicts.

Mr Trump made it a pillar of his campaign to end the war in Ukraine in order “to stop the killing, to prevent the risk of World War III and nuclear wars”, affirmed the US official.

“Unfortunately, as we've seen throughout history, simply calling for peace, too often in votes attack and smears,” she added.

Mr Trump has made ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict an early priority of his administration. On Friday, he said he hoped Russia would accept a 30-day ceasefire and if not “it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world”. Mr Trump is due to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

The call comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz met Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The day-long meeting culminated in Kyiv accepting a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

It was a significant development and one that appeared to have mended the fractured relations between the US and Ukraine after a disastrous meeting in the Oval Office on February 28, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a heated argument with Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to achieving peace through a strategy rooted in realism and practicsim,” said Ms Gabbard.

“Securing peace through strength […] requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of the global challenges that exist as well as opportunities. It requires leaders to have the courage to engage directly with both friends and adversaries alike to increase understanding and resolve differences,” she said.

