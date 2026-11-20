The US is in talks with several countries about establishing an international force to verify the removal of Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon, Washington’s UN envoy said on Friday, as the UN prepares to end its peacekeeping mission in the country's south.

The discussions come as the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) is set to expire on December 31, raising questions about who will monitor security arrangements along the border with Israel.

When asked by The National whether a force replacing Unifil could also serve as a verification mechanism for Hezbollah's disarmament, US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said the proposal remained under consideration.

"That's under active discussion," he said. "It's no secret that we are engaged in discussions with a number of countries about being that verifying force."

He added: “There is, after years, many years, and a lot of history. There's not a lot of trust yet. We're trying to rebuild that trust between all sides, and to have a third party that can come in and verify that the tunnels, the caches, the weapons that Hezbollah has all over the country are no longer there.”

Such a mechanism would also need to provide assurances that Israel would no longer face attacks launched from Lebanese territory, he added.

“All options are on the table. I'm not going to preclude any options, but obviously the council will have to come to consensus if it's going to be a UN mandate,” said Mr Waltz.

Lebanon and Israel remain divided over who should verify Hezbollah’s disarmament, an increasingly urgent question as Unifil prepares to withdraw after a decades-long mission.

The UN Security Council voted in August 2025 to terminate Unifil's mandate on December 31, 2026. Lebanon has opposed the decision, warning that the end of the mission could create a security vacuum along its southern border with Israel.

In a September letter to the Security Council, Beirut urged members to reconsider ending Unifil's mandate, arguing that an international presence remained essential to maintaining stability and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Israel has opposed a continued Unifil presence, arguing that the mission failed to prevent Hezbollah from building up its military capabilities in southern Lebanon.

Beirut, meanwhile, has pushed for an international presence to help maintain stability and prevent renewed hostilities following the peacekeepers' departure.

Mr Waltz, who visited Lebanon earlier this week, said he had travelled to Unifil’s headquarters in Naqoura, in the south, to meet the force’s commander and thank troops and staff for their service.

“I’m an old soldier,” he said. “I’m getting older. I believe in getting out from behind the placard here and walking the ground.”

He questioned the peacekeeping mission’s record, however, noting it had been in place for 20 years at a cost of half a billion dollars a year.

“Obviously, there is not peace 20 years later in Lebanon,” he said. “So, we’re taking a hard look at that mandate. We’ll work with the French who are the penholder and see what comes next.”

France leads the drafting of Security Council resolutions on Lebanon.

Mr Waltz said Washington also strongly supported direct talks between Israel and the Lebanese government, which he said would have been deemed impossible eight months ago.

He said he met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss restoring Lebanese sovereignty and disarming Hezbollah, which he described as Iran-backed and responsible for “death and destruction in southern Lebanon".

“We can’t repeat the definition of insanity in just doing the same old thing year after year after year, and that doesn’t alleviate the suffering of the people in Lebanon and the people of northern Israel,” he said.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council reaffirmed its support for Unifil as the peacekeeping force in the region. In a statement agreed by all 15 members, the Security Council said it had discussed “next steps” ahead of Unifil’s withdrawal.

Asked whether the statement meant the council supported extending Unifil’s presence beyond December 31, Latvia’s UN ambassador Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, who holds the council’s rotating presidency, replied: “I will not comment on that.”