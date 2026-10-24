Lebanon's Aoun vows end to neglect of Tripoli in first presidential visit to city in 15 years

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun vowed on Saturday to end decades of neglect in Tripoli during the first presidential visit to the northern city in 15 years, a move aimed at restoring public trust in state institutions and services.

Mr Aoun was received with a hero's welcome in Lebanon's second-largest city, which is home to some of the country's wealthiest politicians but remains among its most marginalised and impoverished areas.

Speaking at the Tripoli Serail, he said the "time has come to put an end to neglect" in the city and to address the socioeconomic challenges facing its residents.

"My visit is to tell the people of Tripoli that the state is present and always stands by your side," Mr Aoun said. "To restore trust, we must provide citizens with services. Human dignity requires the state to deliver services and ensure they are accessible to everyone. This is how we rebuild trust."

He said projects were being planned to create jobs for residents. "It is our duty to serve the people," he added.

Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh described Mr Aoun's visit as historic, saying it follows years of state neglect. The last reported visit to the city by a sitting Lebanese president was in November 2011.

Mr Aoun's itinerary included stops at the Palace of Justice, Tripoli Port, the special economic zone and the Rachid Karami International Fair, sites considered important to the city's economic development.

Speaking at the Palace of Justice, Mr Aoun said tackling corruption was a national priority and stressed the importance of an independent judiciary.

Mr Aoun was accompanied by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar and Justice Minister Adel Nassar, along with senior security officials.

Mr Hajjar said the presidential visit demonstrated the state's commitment to Tripoli and he expressed hope that it would help strengthen security and economic activity in the city. He also warned that deteriorating economic conditions could undermine stability.

Meanwhile, Mr Nassar said the visit was significant and showed the government's commitment to developing Tripoli. "The city has an essential role and we will do everything necessary to develop it," he said.