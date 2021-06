A US soldier looks on as a boy smiles at the camera during a US military patrol in Rmelan, in Syria's north-eastern Hasakeh province. AFP

A US soldier looks on as local women and children stand by during a military patrol in Rmelan. AFP

US soldiers on patrol in Rmelan, as in the background locals gather round a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. AFP

A motorcycle passes a US Bradley Fighting Vehicle flying the US flag near oil wells at Rmelan. Despite scaling down its presence in Syria, the US has retained personnel in Hasakeh. AFP

Women and a child in Rmelan, with a US Bradley Fighting Vehicle on patrol in the background. AFP

A US patrol at the Rmelan oilfield. Rmelan is a major centre of oil production in Syria, with the first exploratory work taking place in 1934. AFP

A woman pushing a wheelbarrow crosses the road as a patrol of US Bradley Fighting Vehicles approaches. AFP

A woman and child watch as a US soldier stands by during a patrol in Rmelan. AFP