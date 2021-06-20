Azraq Wetland Reserve: Rare fish at risk of extinction in Jordan - in pictures

Visitors view fish from a wooden bridge at Azraq Wetland Reserve in Jordan. The site is about 110 kilometres east of the capital Amman. AFP

Visitors pass through the reserve in eastern Jordan. AFP

The Azraq killifish is only found in the reserve, after conservationists intervened to save the species about 20 years ago. AFP

The fish, also known as the 'Aphanuis Sirhani', is about 6 centimetres long. Males have black stripes, while females are spotted. AFP

The Azraq reserve is the only home of the endangered Azraq killifish, which was saved from extinction about two decades ago. AFP

Hazem Hrisha, director of the Azraq reserve. AFP

Dead Sea toothcarp, also known as 'Aphanius dispar richardsoni', at the Fifa Nature Reserve, about 140 kilometres south-west of Amman. Jordan faces a race against time to save the tiny fish from extinction. AFP

Abdullah Oshoush, an environmental researcher at the Fifa Nature Reserve and a member of the Royal Jordanian Society for the Conservation of Nature. The Dead Sea toothcarp is under threat from climate change. AFP