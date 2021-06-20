Azraq Wetland Reserve: Rare fish at risk of extinction in Jordan - in pictures
The Dead Sea toothcarp and Azraq killifish are under threat in the wild but can be found in the nature reserve 110 kilometres east of Amman
Updated: June 20, 2021 03:51 PM