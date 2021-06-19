Sea turtles released into Abu Dhabi's waters after successful rehabilitation

A batch of sea turtles that were rescued by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) last year have successfully been released back into the wild.

The turtles were released into the sea on Al Hudayriat Island and were the first group of more than 150 sea turtles that will gradually be set free into key marine areas in the capital, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Saturday.

During the release, one of the turtles - affectionately named Al Hudayriat - was fitted with a satellite tracking device so marine specialists could monitor its feeding and nesting habits.

The data collected will be used to enhance the agency’s efforts towards marine life conservation and mitigate any risks they may face.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, helped during the release.

The sea turtles were successfully rehabilitated at The National Aquarium after being rescued with the help of the public, fishermen and officials from the environment agency.

Veterinarian staff took good care of the hard-shelled reptiles and treated them for an array of ailments including infection, injuries and common marine diseases.

As part of its commitment towards protecting endangered species, EAD has been conducting research studies into sea turtles since 1999.

In Abu Dhabi, there are two types of sea turtles including the Hawksbill turtle and the green turtle, with an estimate population count of 5,000 turtles.