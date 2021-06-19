Watch: Amr Diab, Elissa and Wael Kfoury perform hit shows in Saudi Arabia this weekend

The region's newest concert venue was inaugurated over the weekend.

Egyptian pop king Amr Diab stepped on to the stage of the recently built Jeddah Superdome on Friday, June 18, giving a vintage greatest-hits performance.

The gig by the Nour El Ain star is the first of two shows announced for the venue, with compatriot Mohamed Hamaki next to perform on Friday, June 25.

Located north of the city in King Abdullah Sports City, the Jeddah Super Dome is said to be the largest of its kind in the world, with a diameter of 210 metres.

The Tokyo Dome formerly held the title with 206 metres.

In addition to crowd favourites Tamally Ma'ak and Amarain, Diab's first concert for 2021 gave him the chance to play new song's from two albums released last year, Sahran and Ya Ana Ya La, as well as other hits from his near four-decade career.

A video of the concert, performed with authorised safety measures, has been shared online by promoters Rotana Music and General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Al Sheikh, showing the masked crowd enthusiastically singing along.

Elissa performed with heart

Diab’s show was one of three high-profile concerts held across the kingdom over the weekend.

The Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre also hosted a joint show by Lebanese stars Elissa and Wael Kfoury on Thursday, June 17, while the following night saw Bahraini-Saudi crooner Rashed Al Majed perform.

سألوني كتير،سألوني كتير سالوني سالوني عليه بتحبيه، ايوا ايوا 😍🎶 إليسا #لولا_الملامة برعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه تنظيم #روتانا#إليسا #إليسا_في_الرياض@elissakh @GEA_SA@Enjoy_Saudi@FannBoxApp@FlowardCo@Dhahia_juiceksa pic.twitter.com/1P1SQrjyiV — 🎶RotanaMusic (@RotanaMusic) June 17, 2021

Speaking to the local press before the concert, Elissa expressed her delight at singing in front of an audience again.

"I feel like I have returned back to life," she said. "I came here to Saudi Arabia with a full heart and the fans and people here are great."

She sang hits such as Ya Leil and Ayshalak, but the Riyadh show also featured cover songs by classic Arab songbird Warda Al Jazairia (Lola El Malama) and Kol El Qassayed by Lebanese crooner Marwan Khoury.

بصوته الراقي وإحساسه المرهف يغني ملك الرومنسية "أنت عمري " لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم برعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه تنظيم ⁧#روتانا⁩ ⁦⁩#وائل_كفوري #وائل_كفوري_في_الرياض⁩ ⁦@waelkfoury⁩ ⁦@GEA_SA⁩ ⁦@Enjoy_Saudi⁩@FannBoxApp@FlowardCo@Dhahia_juiceksa pic.twitter.com/xP1kma29Pi — 🎶RotanaMusic (@RotanaMusic) June 17, 2021

After Elissa came Kfoury, whose first Saudi Arabia concert in over a year was a success on the ground and over social media.

Such was the reception to his greatest-hits set, which included recent songs Kelna Mnenja and Halet Hob, his name was trending on the Saudi Twittersphere hours after the performance.

Rashed Al Majed was also on point

Rashed Al Majed also underlined his stature with his solo Riyadh concert.

On top of performing his latest tracks Hasj Wejudi and Aahed Al Hob, he also used the occasion to encourage members to get vaccinated.

"I missed you, it has been a long time" he told the crowd. "May all our days be sweet with your company. May all of us get vaccinated and we can then move on."

Saudi Arabia's concert season is now under way after the kingdom recently announced the resumption of entertainment activities, which were previously restricted to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In May, the General Entertainment Authority released health and safety protocols for events.

Some of the measures include requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated, a 40 per cent capacity for outdoor events, social distancing of 1.5 metres and mandatory mask wearing.