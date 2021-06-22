Peshmerga officers take part in graduation ceremony - in pictures
The passing out parade was held in Erbil
More from The National:
Lebanese woman works as deminer to provide for her family - in pictures
Yemen's strange sink hole: the mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Dubai on the longest day of the year - in pictures
Roger Federer's £50,000 Nike shoes: Christie's auction serves up tennis ace's memorabilia
Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021
Published: June 22, 2021 01:10 PM