Peshmerga officers take part in graduation ceremony - in pictures

Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region. AFP

The Peshmerga are the military forces of the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, responsible – along with subsidiaries – for the region's security. AFP

Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil. Media outlets have speculated that the force may be 200,000-strong, but this figure is highly disputed. AFP

A member of the Peshmerga lays out assault rifles ahead of the officers' passing out parade in Erbil. The force is aiming to replace ageing Soviet-era equipment with Nato weapons. AFP

Members of the Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga carry Kurdish flags at the graduation ceremony. AFP

Peshmerga personnel fought alongside international forces following the fall of the Iraqi city of Mosul to ISIS in 2014. AFP

An Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga officer, wearing a sash in the colours of the Kurdish flag, at the graduation ceremony in Erbil. AFP

A low-angle view of Iraqi-Kurdish Peshmerga personnel marching during a passing out parade in Erbil. AFP