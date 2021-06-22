Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Ashgabat, Hong Kong and Beirut top the list, but the cost of living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi eases, new survey finds

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Hong Kong and Beirut are the three most expensive cities in the world for expatriates to live and work in 2021, according to the annual Cost of Living survey by global consultancy Mercer.

Hong Kong slipped from the top position last year, while Beirut jumped 42 places to become the world's third-most expensive city as a result of “a severe and extensive economic depression due to the escalation of several crises – the country’s largest ever financial crisis, Covid-19 and the Port of Beirut explosion in 2020”, Mercer said on Tuesday.

More than half of the 10 most expensive cities in 2021 are located in Asia. Tokyo and Zurich each dropped one spot to fourth and fifth, respectively, while Shanghai ranked sixth, up one place from last year. Singapore moved from fifth place to seventh, according to Mercer. Rounding out the top 10 of Mercer’s most costly cities for international employees are Geneva in eighth position, followed by Beijing and Bern.

The ranking of 209 cities measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items, including housing, transportation and food. This year's ranking shows how Covid-19 has shaken up the index as countries continue to struggle with the economic fallout from the pandemic.

But it is good news for expatriates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the cost of living has fallen due to the diversification of the UAE's economy, which reduced the impact of low oil prices on gross domestic product, and subsequently deflation, Mercer said.

Dubai dropped to 42nd in the rankings, down from 23rd last year, and Abu Dhabi fell to 56th from 39th in 2019.

The UAE economy continues to recover from the pandemic-driven slowdown, aided by Dh388 billion worth of economic support measures. Government initiatives, including visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme to encourage foreign professionals to settle in the country have also helped to improve investment sentiment.

Mercer’s survey helps to determine the cost of expatriate packages for employees on international assignments, which depend on factors such as currency fluctuations, cost inflation for goods and services and instability of accommodation prices.

“Cost of living has always been a factor for international mobility planning, but the pandemic has added a whole new layer of complexity, as well as long-term implications related to health and safety of employees, remote working and flexibility policies, among other considerations,” Ilya Bonic, career president and head of Mercer strategy, said.

The world’s cheapest city is Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, followed by Lusaka in Zambia and Tbilisi, Georgia, according to Mercer’s survey.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ranked as the most expensive city in the GCC, coming in at 29th place compared with 31st last year. Manama, Bahrain, slipped to 71st from 52nd; Jeddah rose to 94th from 104th; Muscat, Oman, dropped to 108th place from 96th; Kuwait City fell to 115th from 113th; and Doha, Qatar, fell 21 places to 130th, the survey found.

The weakness of the dollar drove down costs for expatriates in the US, despite the rising cost of goods and services. New York ranked as the most expensive city in the US, followed by Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Chicago, the Mercer survey found.

Meanwhile, a strengthening euro resulted in several European cities climbing in the rankings, with Paris rising to 33rd place. The UK remained steady with London (18) and Birmingham (121) rising just one and eight places, respectively, Mercer said.

“UK cities have remained relatively stable in the ranking this year, due to low inflation and the fact the pound has remained strong against all major currencies during the pandemic,” Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK and Ireland, said.

In Asia, Mumbai is India’s most expensive city despite dropping 18 places in this year’s index due to a relatively weak Indian rupee in comparison with other cities in the ranking, according to Mercer.

Australian cities climbed in this year’s index as the local currency rose against the US dollar. Sydney is Australia’s most expensive city for international employees after jumping 35 places to rank 31st on the index, followed by Melbourne, which climbed 40 places to 59th, Mercer said.

Top 10 most expensive cities in 2021

  1. Ashgabat
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Beirut
  4. Tokyo
  5. Zurich
  6. Shanghai
  7. Singapore
  8. Geneva
  9. Beijing
  10. Bern

Updated: June 22, 2021 10:19 AM

