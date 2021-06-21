Lebanese woman works as deminer to provide for her family - in pictures

Lebanese deminer Hala Naameh prepares to clear explosives from a field in Al Wazzani area, near the border with Israel. AFP

Ms Naameh started work as a deminer three years ago after completing a 20-day training course with the Mines Advisory Group and has become the main provider for her family, including her 5-year-old son. AFP

Ms Naameh is one of 20 Lebanese women the advisory group has trained to clear mines since 2011. AFP

Israel buried tens of thousands of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines along the border during its occupation of southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000. AFP

Ms Naameh, 33, kisses her son at home in the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar. AFP

The Lebanese deminer sits between her sister and mother at their home in Zawtar. AFP

More than 1.5 million square metres of land along the Lebanon-Israel border have been demined, allowing farmers and herders in to reclaim territory in the agricultural region. AFP

Lebanese authorities say more than 31 million square metres of land remain riddled with landmines and unexploded devices. AFP