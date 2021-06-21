Gaza faces crisis of hundreds of unexploded bombs, say experts

The 11-day assault on Gaza may be over, but unexploded ordnance is still killing those who survived the initial Israeli bombardment, humanitarian organisations and engineering teams say.

A recent victim was nine-year-old Obeida Al Dahdouh, who died after a remnant of a bomb dropped on his neighbourhood of Zeytoun exploded on Thursday, June 10. The blast also injured his brother.

The types of bombs used in the last war differed in terms of their strength and ability Muhammad Miqdad, Remnants of War Handling Unit

The International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent said incidents like the one which killed Obeida show the importance of raising awareness of the dangers of unexploded ordnance. Gazan authorities say hundreds of unexploded bombs remain.

"The explosive remnants in Gaza are one of the major concerns to the Red Cross after the latest war, as they pose a future risk to the lives of civilians in Gaza, and we seek to provide the necessary training for the explosives team that deals with these cases in the field,” said Suhair Zaqout, the ICRC representative for Gaza.

Unexploded ordnance poses a real threat to life for people in Gaza following the hostilities. So far we have raised awareness to over 750,000 persons on the dangers of UXOs. We are also supporting the local Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit. pic.twitter.com/0IEnFSiN7t — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) June 13, 2021

"The Red Cross gives priority to working to educate the public about the danger of these explosives, especially since some explosives are found in public places and streets and pose a danger to children."

Meanwhile, teams trained by the UN Mine Action Service are being deployed to diffuse the dangerous items before they can cause more harm. The UN group has been conducting training for the Ministry of Interior as well as funding its own removal squad in the Palestinian territories since 2009.

"Our work began from the first day of the last confrontation. We were moving another under constant Israeli bombardment to rescue families whose homes have unexploded ordnance inside it,” Muhammad Miqdad, one of the experts in the Remnants of War Handling Unit at Gaza’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry, told The National.

The explosives engineering unit, which consists of 70 technical experts, has undertaken 1,200 missions since the start of the conflict to neutralise bombs and unexploded ordnance in Gaza.

Mr Miqdad is the head of the Awareness and Guidance Department in Explosives Engineering in Gaza and has been working in the unit since 2006. He says the weapons found and defused in this conflict are different from those found during the last major conflict in the summer of 2014, which lasted for 52 days.

On a main street in the east of Gaza City, 1,500 metres from the border with Israel, lay a missile. It created a hole in the pavement on landing, but failed to explode.

Just metres away, more missiles destroyed buildings on the street.

"The types of bombs used in the last war differed in terms of their strength and ability. As [this time] they were trying to penetrate the ground to a distance of many metres, and destroy the infrastructure," seemingly in an attempt to destroy the tunnels, said Mr Miqdad.

"We have faced many similar cases of unexploded rockets in the ground in separated areas in the Gaza Strip, and this is one of the most difficult tasks we have, as we do not have excavators or access to them."

Elsewhere, the explosives team rescued the Muhareb family, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, after a two-tonne missile hit the family's house without exploding at dawn on May 19.

"The Israeli planes bombed our five-story house at 12.30am, without prior warning. We were all sleeping,” said Waseem Muhareb, who lives on the second floor of the targeted building with his five-member family.

“Suddenly we felt a tremor and the missile penetrated five floors until it settled on a bed in our neighbours' bedroom on the ground floor, without exploding," Mr Muhareb said.

“My wife, my brother and his three children were injured by the shrapnel of other small rockets [that hit] at the same moment.”

He said the family and their neighbours were surprised to find the unexploded missile, and called the explosives engineering team, who took the rocket to a facility in Khan Younis where it will be neutralised with other collected weapons.

The group said it would announce the defusing days in advance so Gazans are ready for the potentially traumatising sounds of explosions.

Lawyer Yahya Muhareb, from the Legal Aid Unit at the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights in Gaza, said the legal team in the centre are documenting all cases of those injured and killed as a result of unexploded ordnance.

“Under international human rights law, Israel bears a responsibility towards the population of Gaza to protect them from the effects of these remnants” Mr Mohareb said.

Israel does not help neutralise the remnants of war, nor does it facilitate the entry of materials needed to do so since a 2007 blockade on the enclave began, he added.

Mr Mohareb's team is still exploring legal action they can take.

"There is legal prosecution by international lawyers, using the center's documentation of these cases, to prosecute European companies that sell these weapons to Israel to claim the civil right to compensation for the damages caused to civilians during the war and after war times" said Mr Muhareb.

It’s not a new problem.

Between the 50-day 2014 conflict that involved Israel and Palestinian militants and the most recent war in May, 189 people have been killed or injured by explosive remnants of war – 80 per cent of them men and boys, Unmas said.

Inevitably, the presence of these bombs in public spaces has led to accidents, and the death of those clearing up.

On June 2, 2021, the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that two of its members, Osama Fadl Geneina and Ahmed Zaki Abu Hasira, were killed while dismantling unexploded munitions from the recent war at a military site.