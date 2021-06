Anti-government protesters set up a mock petrol pump with inscription reading in Arabic 'Dignity Petrol Station' at the Tabaris road in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA

Lebanon is in the midst of an economic crisis. Dwindling foreign currency reserves have led to acute shortages of fuel, as well as other imported commodities. EPA

Fed-up motorists queue for fuel at a Beirut petrol station. In recent days, some have waited for hours only to find that supplies have run out when they reach the top of the queue. Reuters

Tensions among motorists waiting for petrol have sometimes led to scuffles, as Lebanon struggles to secure fuel supplies. Reuters

A petrol station worker fills up a customer's car in Beirut. The fuel crisis has also led to disruptions in vital infrastructure services, with more frequent power blackouts, water shortages and internet outages. Reuters

Motorcyclists wait in line for fuel at a Beirut petrol station. Fuel shortages have affected supplies for private generators that make up for state power rationing. Meanwhile, hospitals are also running low on medical supplies. Reuters