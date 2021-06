Linda Krockenberger , centre, founder of the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre, leads a training session for women in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA

Linda Krockenberger started the first camel riding school in January 2021, the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre, with an Emirati who owns camels and whose family has been in camel racing for decades. EPA

Sarah Collins during a training session in Dubai. Ms Collins wanted to ride camels ever since she moved to Dubai but wanted something more than a simple touristy experience. With a little Arabic she can speak to the camels as she rides through the dunes. EPA

Linda Krockenberger, right, shows Sarah Collins from New Zealand how to prepare a camel for a training session. EPA

Linda Krockenberger, centre, leads a training session for women at the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Centre near Dubai. EPA

Linda Krockenberger, left, works in hospitality in Dubai but also teaches people how to ride camels. EPA