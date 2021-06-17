More than 250 firefighters battle blaze destroying wildlife in Oman

Oman's civil defence team continues to battle a bushfire that broke out in the Ras Al Harq area of Oman's Al Hamra mountain region on Wednesday, destroying precious wildlife and greenery.

The fire in the Al Dakhliaya region is now 85 per cent under control, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said on Thursday afternoon.

"We controlled the fire about 70 per cent yesterday but because of the poor light in the night, we could not extinguish in some areas where there were thick bushes and trees," a CDAA spokesman told The National.

"This morning, we are continuing and within hours we hope to have the situation in full control."

He said the fire brigade unit used 25 aircraft and more than 250 personnel on the ground to douse the fire, adding that no one had been injured and the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Witnesses near the scene of the fire said they saw sparks erupting from the hillsides of a vegetation area opposite the town.

“My children saw some sparks up the hill among trees. They ran inside the house to tell us," Saif Al Subhi, 36, a resident of the town of Al Hamra, told The National.

"At first, they were a few trees burning then more trees caught fire and later it was uncontrollable. One of my neighbours called the fire brigade and they arrived 15 minutes later."

Other witnesses said the fire brigade found it difficult to contain the fire because it was on a hillside at the foot of Jebel Shams.

“Fire trucks couldn’t climb all the way on the steep hill where the burning trees were. Later on, they decided to bring in helicopters to spray water from above. Even then, it took several hours for the fire to stop,” Khalil Al Rahbi, 43, another resident of Al Hamra, said.

The Jebel Shams mountain is the tallest peak in the Arabian peninsula at 3,028 metres.