Dubai on the longest day of the year - in pictures

The sun sets over Dubai Creek Harbour on June 21 - the longest day of the year. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Visitors to Dubai Creek Harbour enjoy the sunset.

The longest day of the year is also referred to as the summer solstice.

The harbour provides visitors with a stunning view of the Dubai skyline.

A man enjoys his visit to Dubai Creek Harbour on the longest day of the year.

June 21 was the longest day of the year for many people in the northern hemisphere.

The sun sets over Dubai Creek Harbour.

The summer solstice marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere.