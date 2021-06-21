Dubai residents take the plunge with ice bath therapy - in pictures

On a warm Saturday morning with the temperature rising into the 40s, a delivery van pulls up to a villa in Dubai's Al Manara neighborhood.

The doors of the refrigerated truck swing open and a two-man team heave 20kg bags of ice over their shoulders. This ice is destined for two big tubs that will be used for ice baths for a novel workshop that isn't designed to keep you cool, but to help participants with their breathing.

"A lot of people think that the ice baths are the main thing, but the main point is actually the breathing," says Benoit Demeulemeester, the founder of CooloutBreathIn and the host of the weekly breathwork workshop.

This method of breathing was made famous in recent years by Dutchman Wim Hof, also known as The Ice Man, for his daring feats of deviance against the cold.

"Wim Hof took that method from Tibet," Demeulemeester says. "It's an old method of breathing to empower yourself. He changed it a little bit, and he found out what it did to him and what it did to other people.

"Today, the Wim Hof method is mainly breathing and ice baths, with the breathing being the more important while the ice baths are the more crazy aspect of the system."

