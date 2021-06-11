Shepherds and farmers work in drought-stricken Anatolia - in pictures

In Karapinar, the site of Turkey's giant sinkholes, struggling farmers illegally tap into ground wells to sustain their crops and animals

More from The National:

Giant sinkholes dot the landscape in Turkey's Karapinar - in pictures

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Potato farmers harvest at sunset in Kurdish region of Iraq - in pictures

Saudi Arabia to build 1.2km bridge to Red Sea island - in pictures

Published: June 11, 2021 04:10 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Kepler-10b is another lava world, which orbits too closely to its star. Daytime temperature on this planet is more than 1,371 degrees Celsius – hotter than the lava on Earth

Exoplanets: 10 terrifying worlds in our galaxy

Science