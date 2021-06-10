Potato farmers harvest at sunset in Kurdish region of Iraq - in pictures

Iraq, like many nations, is proud of its potatoes. Last autumn, Kurdish farmers dumped part of their crop on the doorstep of the regional government in Erbil as a protest against imported spuds. This year, farmers in the Bardarash district, near Duhok, a city of about 340,000 people in northern Iraq, are back in their fields. AFP

