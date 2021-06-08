Dune bashers take to the sand in Libya - in pictures

Dune bashing is a great escape for drivers in Libya. One gets a send-off as another 4x4 heads into the Araar desert near Misurata in north-western Libya, about 190 east of Tripoli. Reuters

Followers from Misurata, a city of about 880,000 people in north-western Libya, watch as drivers go dune bashing in the Araar desert. Reuters

People get close to the action as Libyan dune bashers race in the Araar desert near Misurata. Reuters

Cameras at the ready, followers capture the action as Libyan dune bashers race in the Araar desert near Misurata. Reuters