Lebanese protesters attack plain clothes police intelligence officer - in pictures

Protesters attack a plainclothes police officer, second right, after they saw him taking pictures of demonstrators in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 6, 2021. AP

The officer flees the scene on a traffic policeman's motorcycle. AP

Protesters throw stones during demonstrations against power cuts and the high cost of living, outside the Lebanese Parliament, in downtown Beirut. EPA

A man carries the national flag during the protests. EPA

Soldiers guard the site where anti-government protesters gathered. EPA

Anti-riot police stand guard during the protests. AP

Protesters in Lebanon are accusing the government of gross economic mismanagement. AP

Last Thursday, June 3, Lebanon's central bank reversed a decision to stop withdrawals that had triggered street protests. AP

Protests have also erupted in recent weeks over fuel and power shortages in the country. AP

Protesters sit in chairs as they block a road leading to the Lebanese Parliament. EPA

Protesters try to uproot the gate at the Lebanese Ministry of Economy. EPA

Protesters chant slogans at the Lebanese Ministry of Economy. EPA