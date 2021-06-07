Lebanese protesters attack plain clothes police intelligence officer - in pictures
Anti-government demonstrators mounted the assault in downtown Beirut
More from The National:
Baghdad Kite Festival - in pictures
Al Gaffal dhow racing in Dubai – in pictures
Meet the furloughed Dubai pilots charting a temporary career as butchers
Egyptian convoy of 50 vehicles bringing reconstruction materials arrives in Gaza
Iraqi man keeps tradition of gas bottle delivery singing alive
Updated: June 7, 2021 02:06 PM