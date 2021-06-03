Iraqi man keeps tradition of gas bottle delivery singing alive

IRAQ-MUSIC-TRADITION Gas cylinder delivery man Mountazar Abbas sings from his rickshaw to announce his arrival in the Karrada district of Baghdad. AFP (AFP)

In the Karrada district of Iraq's capital, residents awake to a gas bottle delivery man's dulcet tones – once a countrywide tradition, but now a solo act.

Mountazar Abbas, 22, is the last gas delivery man in Baghdad to announce his arrival by singing.

"My heart rediscovers love, as if it learnt nothing from past suffering," croons Mr Abbas, in homage to famous Iraqi singer Yass Khodr.

When he sings from of his cylinder-laden rickshaw, he brings smiles to customers' faces.

"When people recognise my voice, they open the door of their home and shout out to me," Mr Abbas said. "Others call me on the phone – but they still ask me to sing."

Carrying on the trade of his father, Mr Abbas has traversed the streets and alleys of the shopping district in the heart of Baghdad since 2007.

Grocer Ahmad Ali, 30, says he supports the tradition of the singing gas delivery man.

"There were many in the past, but it's over," he said.

Other delivery men now play recordings of music to announce their arrival, Mr Ali said.

Many broadcast songs by famous artists through loudspeakers.

"Frankly, it's annoying," said Mr Ali.

"I buy my supplies from [Mr Abbas] … who has a nice voice."

The often melancholy choices of delivery men who opt for recordings sometimes lead to online ridicule.

"Why do they then want to subject us to sad tunes when they deliver our gas?" asked Mukhtar Taleb.

In the past, there were many singing delivery men, said Kamal, a 55-year-old resident of Al Jadida district of Baghdad.

"I used to tell them that they had a beautiful voice and I even encouraged several of them to take part in competitions on the radio," he said.

Under dictator Saddam Hussein, who was deposed in the US-led invasion in 2003, a panel on Iraqi TV and radio assessed talented singers.

The panel comprised musicians, art critics and poets, and its favourite singer would record a song.

It was a launch pad for many musical careers.

After the invasion, which was followed by bouts of sectarian violence, the panel disappeared.

From 2005 to 2007, extremists who controlled parts of Baghdad banned singing and carried out a purge – some musicians were killed, while others saw their instruments destroyed.

The tradition of the singing delivery man has also disappeared across much of the wider region.

In Jordan's capital Amman, authorities have since 2012 required gas sellers to broadcast Beethoven's For Elise only, so as to avoid a cacophony of competing sounds.

In Lebanon and Syria, sellers once delivered gas on donkey-drawn carts and announced their arrival by honking a horn.

But now customers go directly to suppliers.

"Everyone does as they see fit. I opted for the traditional way and most of my clients prefer to see me sing," Mr Abbas said.

But there is little chance that Mr Abbas will pass the trade on to his own children.

"It is a tough and badly paid trade," he said.

Mr Abbas also sings at home, with friends and at family reunions.

He even dreams of following in the footsteps of Hatem Al Iraqi, an Iraqi singer-songwriter who now lives in Dubai.

"Hatem is, like me, originally from Sadr City", a poor district of Baghdad, Mr Abbas said.

"And before he became successful, he was in the same trade as me. He had a very beautiful voice … I would like to follow his path."

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

