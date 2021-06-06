Baghdad Kite Festival - in pictures

People take part in the annual kite festival in Baghdad, Iraq. AP

A woman flies a kite during the festival at the Abu Nawas park in Baghdad. EPA

People take part in the kite festival in Baghdad as the sun sets. AP

Hundreds of Iraqis participated in the kite festival. AP

People launch a large kite at the festival. AP

A woman flies a kite during the festival at the Abu Nawas park in Baghdad. EPA

Children watch as a man prepares a kite. EPA

Kites of all colours filled the sky during the festival. EPA

A woman flies a kite as another captures the moment on camera. EPA