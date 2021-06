The crew of the 'Namran', owned by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, celebrate after crossing the finish line near Dubai, in the Al Gaffal long-distance dhow sailing race, on Friday. AFP

Dhows race towards the finish line of the Al Gaffal, with the Dubai Eye in the background. AFP

The event featured 106 traditional sailing vessels, racing from Sir Bu Nair island, about 103 kilometres west of Dubai, to the Dubai Eye on Bluewaters Island. AFP

The 'Namran' with Bluewaters Island in the background. AFP

The event resumed in 2021, after being suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020. AFP

The dhow race celebrates the UAE's pearl fishing culture, in which the traditional sailing vessel played an integral role. AFP

An 18-metre dhow competing in the Al Gaffal. EPA

Dhows under full sail during the Al Gaffal race. Traditionally, the main pearl fishing season was from between June 1 and September 30. EPA

Dhow crew members take the strain during the Al Gaffal. In the past, dhows would carry divers to oyster beds to harvest pearls. EPA

Al Gaffal is the biggest traditional sailing race in the world. EPA

A dhow crew raise the sails on their vessel. EPA

A dhow rides the waves during the Al Gaffal long-distance race. EPA