Saudi Arabia to build 1.2km bridge to Red Sea island - in pictures

Bridge will be part of a 3.3 kilometre crossing to Shurayrah island

The Red Sea Development Company, developer of the mega-tourism project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, hired Greek marine contracting specialist Archirodon to design and build a bridge to its main hub island, Shurayrah.

Archirodon will provide engineering, procurement and construction services to build the 1.2 kilometre Shurayrah Bridge. It is part of a longer 3.3km crossing connecting the mainland to the hub island, providing easier access to the archipelago of surrounding islands.

"Shurayrah Bridge will become one of the main access points for guests onto the island, and its completion will mark a major undertaking in the development of the destination," John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC, said.

Updated: June 10, 2021 01:56 PM

