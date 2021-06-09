Fun in the sun on Dubai's Kite beach - in pictures

Visitors get some exercise on the sand and in the water at sunset

More from The National:

Abu Dhabi launches largest coral reef rehabilitation project in the region

Saudi Arabia extends visas for residents stuck abroad to July 31

Giant sinkholes dot the landscape in Turkey's Karapinar - in pictures

Dune bashers take to the sand in Libya - in pictures

What is the Southern Ocean? National Geographic recognises water body as world's fifth ocean

Published: June 9, 2021 01:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi's ADQ plans to merge Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec). Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ offers to merge Abu Dhabi National Hotels with Adnec into $5.45bn entity

Economy
Damac founder and chairman, Hussain Sajwani, at a panel at Salt Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. Antonie Robertson / The National

Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani launches $595m bid to take listed developer private

Property
Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency. Pacific Press

UAE minister Sarah Al Amiri among Bloomberg Catalysts to accelerate global problem solving

UAE
The number of women in the UAE enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses rose to 41% in 2019-20, from 33% in 2018-19, according to Coursera. Getty

UAE ranked second globally for business skills

Economy
The travel sector says 218,000 jobs are at risk unless the UK ditches its traffic light system for overseas trips. EPA

UK urged to drop ‘failed and damaging’ traffic light travel system

Europe