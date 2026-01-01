UAE lowers age of adulthood to 18 in modernisation drive

The UAE on Thursday set out reforms to its legal system that formally establish 18 as the age of adulthood, strengthen the rights of people as young as 15 to manage their own financial affairs and give greater decision-making powers to its judiciary.

The government said the new Civil Transactions Law – established through a federal decree – will serve as a “pivotal legislative milestone” and help to further modernise the country's legal landscape.

The age of majority, when a person is legally defined as an adult, will be reduced from 21 lunar years to 18 Gregorian years, using the calendar adopted by the majority of the world.

A person aged 21 in lunar years would be aged about 20 under the Gregorian system. The government said the switch had been made to align with “prevailing comparative legal systems”.

“This change unifies the legal age for full capacity, ensures consistency with other national legislation such as juvenile and labour laws, and harmonises civil and criminal responsibility standards, thereby enhancing legal clarity and coherence,” the government media office stated.

While the new law formally classifies 18 as the age of majority, people of this age are already allowed to marry, take on full-time employment and drive.

The law also lowered the age at which a minor may seek judicial authorisation to manage their assets from 18 Hijri years (which would equate to about 17.5 years in the Gregorian calendar) to 15 Gregorian years.

This decision has been made to support entrepreneurship and youth participation in economic activity, within a structured legal framework.

Key points

The new law grants courts broader discretion when referring to the principles of Sharia, in cases where an applicable legislative provision is absent

Financial assets in the UAE belonging to a foreigner with no heirs shall be designated as a charitable endowment

Courts will be empowered to appoint a judicial assistant to support people with reduced capacity to express their will

An advanced framework will be established to govern pre-contractual negotiations, ensuring all fundamental information is disclosed

The law permits the combination of blood money – compensation paid by the guilty party to family members of a person killed – with additional damages where death or injury results in material or moral harm not fully covered by blood money

A dedicated legal framework for non-profit companies is introduced, requiring reinvestment of profits into the company’s objectives, supporting sustainable development

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

