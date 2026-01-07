Replace New Year's resolutions with global philosophies, from Japanese ikigai to Indian santosha

Setting goals is a popular way to start the new year, although resolutions often fail in a few months. For those wanting to make longer-term changes, inspiration can also be found in life philosophies popular in different countries and cultures.
Evolving over the centuries to enable communities to come together and find common ground, or as a necessary way for people to adapt to their environment, these global philosophies can inspire you to adopt newfound practices and mindsets that make a real difference.
From dolce far niente, the Italian philosophy of finding guilt-free pleasure in doing nothing, to ikigai, the Japanese practice of creating a life filled with purpose, these seven philosophies will open you up to new, positive ways of thinking and living.
1. Pomalo, the Croatian philosophy of unhurried living
With slow and intentional living topping many lists when it comes to lifestyle trends for 2026, the Croatian life philosophy of pomalo will appeal to those looking to slow things down in the coming year. Translated as “slowly” or “take it easy”, the phrase is often used in everyday language when cautioning against impatience, such as: “Pomalo, no need to rush.”
This is the antithesis of hustle or grind culture that advocates squeezing every minute out of each day, turning hobbies into money-making side gigs and considering leisure time wasted. Instead, pomalo embraces the idea that life is to be lived rather than optimised and that constant busyness is not an enviable goal.
Incorporating pomalo into UAE life: The notion of “grabbing a coffee” is the opposite of this philosophy, so with an abundance of cafes across the UAE, swap your coffee-on-the-go mentality for a stop-and-sip mindset.
2. Dolce far niente, the Italian philosophy of pleasure in stillness
A distant cousin of pomalo, sharing the same laid-back Mediterranean vibe, this philosophy is concerned with doing naught as opposed to simply slowing down.
Translating as “the sweetness of doing nothing”, dolce far niente concerns itself with cultivating moments of intentional idleness without feeling the need to justify them. Spending time with your thoughts in a gadget-free environment is only part of the process.
The main focus is on ridding yourself of any guilty feelings you might have about doing nothing, understanding that rest is not a reward but a right, and appreciating that moments of stillness or silence are restorative and calming.
Incorporating dolce far niente into UAE life: Putting down your phone and pausing to watch the world go by while queueing in line or riding the metro is an easy way to experience the philosophy.
Ikigai, the Japanese philosophy of creating a life of purpose
If making changes big or small is on your list for 2026, consider using the Japanese philosophy of ikigai as a framework to ensure your choices complement your life.
Meaning “a reason for being”, ikigai is about cultivating jobs, hobbies and leisure time that make your life more purposeful. Interestingly, the approach doesn’t focus on happiness as the end goal, but rather assumes that contentment will come naturally as you do more of what inspires you to get out of bed each morning.
Found at the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs and what sustains you, ikigai can be anything from a small daily ritual to a lifelong passion project.
Incorporating ikigai into UAE life: Ikigai prioritises consistency over intensity, meaning that showing up to the gym regularly is better than working yourself to the bone on occasional visits.
Santosha, the Indian philosophy of inner peace
The quest for inner peace can be a lifelong one, and santosha – which stems from yogic and Vedic traditions – is about finding peace that isn’t dependent on external circumstances or things.
Coming from the Sanskrit, “san” means completely and “tosha” means content or satisfied. As such, the philosophy is centred on acceptance without resignation as a route to inner peace.
Appreciation is another key consideration, allowing practitioners to focus on what they have as opposed to what they don’t have in order to move away from the mindset that buying or owning things brings happiness. For overachievers, the practice also focuses on cultivating contentment through awareness rather than achievement.
Incorporating Santosha into UAE life: The philosophy goes hand in hand with the popular “buy nothing” movement, which encourages adherents to be content with what they already have. Put this into practice by taking a break from the mall or online shopping and evaluating what’s already in your home or wardrobe, then repurpose, donate or swap things you no longer need.
Lagom, the Swedish philosophy of life balance
Balance is at the heart of lagom, the Swedish practice of living a life of moderation and sufficiency. Translated, it simply means “enough”, asking practitioners to consider what is enough in all aspects of their lives.
The philosophy strictly avoids extremes – constantly working overtime, overconsumption, hours spent at the gym – by pushing a middle ground that takes sustainability into account, whether on a personal, professional or materialistic level. It also tasks adherents with thinking beyond themselves to consider the collective well-being of their family, community and planet, by asking how others might be affected by their choices.
Incorporating lagom into UAE life: If you’re rethinking your personal style or home decor this year, lagom focuses on simplicity, functionality and moderation. Forward planning is key, as is making lists to ensure you stick to buying only what you need.
Aloha aina, the Hawaiian philosophy of respect for nature
This Hawaiian philosophy is about moving your relationship with nature beyond that of buzzwords such as “touching grass” and “grounding”.
Meaning “a love of the land”, the practice is not about environmentalism as a trend or adopting an aesthetic, but becoming spiritually, culturally and ethically responsible for the natural world around you.
The philosophy centres on expressing gratitude for the local and global environment through direct action and with the intention of taking care of the land for future generations.
Incorporating aloha aina into UAE life: Choosing UAE-made or grown products is an easy place to start, consuming as mindfully and locally as possible. Also consider volunteering for an environmental organisation such as Emirates Nature-WWF (Leaders of Change), UAE Dolphin Project, or Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project to name a few.
Tarab, the Arabic philosophy of emotional resonance
Finding beauty and depth in the art you consume lies at the heart of tarab, which invites practitioners to connect more deeply with music, literature and poetry, not just in the moment, but in a way that endures.
Translated as “musical ecstasy” or “emotional rapture”, tarab focuses on the idea that life’s richness is experienced through profound emotional engagement, with a particular emphasis on art, and allowing those experiences to permeate in ways that enhance your everyday existence.
The philosophy advocates total immersion in the art you’re reading, viewing or listening to, giving it your full focus and attention in order to heighten your general awareness and appreciation of life.
Incorporating tarab into UAE life: Head to the many art galleries, museums and concerts across the UAE, or practise being more mindful at home when listening to music or reading poetry.