Replace New Year's resolutions with global philosophies, from Japanese ikigai to Indian santosha

Setting goals is a popular way to start the new year, although resolutions often fail in a few months. For those wanting to make longer-term changes, inspiration can also be found in life philosophies popular in different countries and cultures.

Evolving over the centuries to enable communities to come together and find common ground, or as a necessary way for people to adapt to their environment, these global philosophies can inspire you to adopt newfound practices and mindsets that make a real difference.

From dolce far niente, the Italian philosophy of finding guilt-free pleasure in doing nothing, to ikigai, the Japanese practice of creating a life filled with purpose, these seven philosophies will open you up to new, positive ways of thinking and living.

1. Pomalo, the Croatian philosophy of unhurried living

With slow and intentional living topping many lists when it comes to lifestyle trends for 2026, the Croatian life philosophy of pomalo will appeal to those looking to slow things down in the coming year. Translated as “slowly” or “take it easy”, the phrase is often used in everyday language when cautioning against impatience, such as: “Pomalo, no need to rush.”

This is the antithesis of hustle or grind culture that advocates squeezing every minute out of each day, turning hobbies into money-making side gigs and considering leisure time wasted. Instead, pomalo embraces the idea that life is to be lived rather than optimised and that constant busyness is not an enviable goal.

Incorporating pomalo into UAE life: The notion of “grabbing a coffee” is the opposite of this philosophy, so with an abundance of cafes across the UAE, swap your coffee-on-the-go mentality for a stop-and-sip mindset.

2. Dolce far niente, the Italian philosophy of pleasure in stillness

Queuing in line without whipping out your phone is in keeping with the Italian philosophy. AFP

A distant cousin of pomalo, sharing the same laid-back Mediterranean vibe, this philosophy is concerned with doing naught as opposed to simply slowing down.

Translating as “the sweetness of doing nothing”, dolce far niente concerns itself with cultivating moments of intentional idleness without feeling the need to justify them. Spending time with your thoughts in a gadget-free environment is only part of the process.

The main focus is on ridding yourself of any guilty feelings you might have about doing nothing, understanding that rest is not a reward but a right, and appreciating that moments of stillness or silence are restorative and calming.

Incorporating dolce far niente into UAE life: Putting down your phone and pausing to watch the world go by while queueing in line or riding the metro is an easy way to experience the philosophy.

Ikigai, the Japanese philosophy of creating a life of purpose

Ikigai prioritises consistency over intensity. Getty Images

If making changes big or small is on your list for 2026, consider using the Japanese philosophy of ikigai as a framework to ensure your choices complement your life.

Meaning “a reason for being”, ikigai is about cultivating jobs, hobbies and leisure time that make your life more purposeful. Interestingly, the approach doesn’t focus on happiness as the end goal, but rather assumes that contentment will come naturally as you do more of what inspires you to get out of bed each morning.

Found at the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs and what sustains you, ikigai can be anything from a small daily ritual to a lifelong passion project.

Incorporating ikigai into UAE life: Ikigai prioritises consistency over intensity, meaning that showing up to the gym regularly is better than working yourself to the bone on occasional visits.

Santosha, the Indian philosophy of inner peace

The quest for inner peace can be a lifelong one, and santosha – which stems from yogic and Vedic traditions – is about finding peace that isn’t dependent on external circumstances or things.

Coming from the Sanskrit, “san” means completely and “tosha” means content or satisfied. As such, the philosophy is centred on acceptance without resignation as a route to inner peace.

Appreciation is another key consideration, allowing practitioners to focus on what they have as opposed to what they don’t have in order to move away from the mindset that buying or owning things brings happiness. For overachievers, the practice also focuses on cultivating contentment through awareness rather than achievement.

Incorporating Santosha into UAE life: The philosophy goes hand in hand with the popular “buy nothing” movement, which encourages adherents to be content with what they already have. Put this into practice by taking a break from the mall or online shopping and evaluating what’s already in your home or wardrobe, then repurpose, donate or swap things you no longer need.

Lagom, the Swedish philosophy of life balance

Forward planning is key with lagom, which links well-being with moderation. Getty Images

Balance is at the heart of lagom, the Swedish practice of living a life of moderation and sufficiency. Translated, it simply means “enough”, asking practitioners to consider what is enough in all aspects of their lives.

The philosophy strictly avoids extremes – constantly working overtime, overconsumption, hours spent at the gym – by pushing a middle ground that takes sustainability into account, whether on a personal, professional or materialistic level. It also tasks adherents with thinking beyond themselves to consider the collective well-being of their family, community and planet, by asking how others might be affected by their choices.

Incorporating lagom into UAE life: If you’re rethinking your personal style or home decor this year, lagom focuses on simplicity, functionality and moderation. Forward planning is key, as is making lists to ensure you stick to buying only what you need.

Aloha aina, the Hawaiian philosophy of respect for nature

This Hawaiian philosophy is about moving your relationship with nature beyond that of buzzwords such as “touching grass” and “grounding”.

Meaning “a love of the land”, the practice is not about environmentalism as a trend or adopting an aesthetic, but becoming spiritually, culturally and ethically responsible for the natural world around you.

The philosophy centres on expressing gratitude for the local and global environment through direct action and with the intention of taking care of the land for future generations.

Incorporating aloha aina into UAE life: Choosing UAE-made or grown products is an easy place to start, consuming as mindfully and locally as possible. Also consider volunteering for an environmental organisation such as Emirates Nature-WWF (Leaders of Change), UAE Dolphin Project, or Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project to name a few.

Tarab, the Arabic philosophy of emotional resonance

Enrich your life by forming emotional attachments with an artform. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Finding beauty and depth in the art you consume lies at the heart of tarab, which invites practitioners to connect more deeply with music, literature and poetry, not just in the moment, but in a way that endures.

Translated as “musical ecstasy” or “emotional rapture”, tarab focuses on the idea that life’s richness is experienced through profound emotional engagement, with a particular emphasis on art, and allowing those experiences to permeate in ways that enhance your everyday existence.

The philosophy advocates total immersion in the art you’re reading, viewing or listening to, giving it your full focus and attention in order to heighten your general awareness and appreciation of life.

Incorporating tarab into UAE life: Head to the many art galleries, museums and concerts across the UAE, or practise being more mindful at home when listening to music or reading poetry.

Ovo's tips to find extra heat Open your curtains when it’s sunny

Keep your oven open after cooking

Have a cuddle with pets and loved ones to help stay cosy

Eat ginger but avoid chilli as it makes you sweat

Put on extra layers

Do a few star jumps

Avoid alcohol

ON%20TRACK %3Cp%3EThe%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Assembly%20will%20host%20three%20main%20tracks%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEducate%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Consists%20of%20more%20than%2010%20in-depth%20sessions%20on%20the%20metaverse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInspire%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Will%20showcase%20use%20cases%20of%20the%20metaverse%20in%20tourism%2C%20logistics%2C%20retail%2C%20education%20and%20health%20care%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EContribute%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Workshops%20for%20metaverse%20foresight%20and%20use-case%20reviews%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

match info Maratha Arabians 138-2 C Lynn 91*, A Lyth 20, B Laughlin 1-15 Team Abu Dhabi 114-3 L Wright 40*, L Malinga 0-13, M McClenaghan 1-17 Maratha Arabians won by 24 runs

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

Christopher Robin

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Haley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Peter Capaldi

Three stars

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat