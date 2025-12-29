Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekendTN Magazine
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Zayed National Museum opened its doors on December 3. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Zayed National Museum opened its doors on December 3. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Zayed National Museum opened its doors on December 3. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Zayed National Museum opened its doors on December 3. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court

Culture

Zayed National Museum launches Quiet Morning, featuring softer lighting and sound elements in its galleries

The museum will open earlier once a month, with adjusted settings for neurodivergent audiences

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

December 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

On the first Sunday of every month, Zayed National Museum will welcome visitors an hour before it regular opening time. The museum will feature gentler lighting and sound elements to support people with neurodivergent conditions, such as autism and attention deficiency disorder.

Titled Quiet Morning, the initiative will begin on January 4, running between 9am and 10am. Spaces that will have adjusted settings include several galleries within the museum, as well as the outdoor Al Masar Garden. The initiative has also been designed for families, schools and visitors who prefer a more peaceful way to navigate the museum.

Quiet Morning comes as part of Zayed National Museum’s broader considerations for accessibility. The museum was the first cultural institution in the region to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, a globally recognised programme where people with hidden disabilities wear a sunflower lanyard or pin to signal they need help. Up to 80 per cent of the museum’s staff have been trained to meet the needs of People of Determination.

The museum was also one of the first institutions in the country to offer tours in Emirati Sign Language, led by deaf museum experience specialists.

  • President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders sit in front of a photograph of the first Federal Supreme Council meeting, during a tour of the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders sit in front of a photograph of the first Federal Supreme Council meeting, during a tour of the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. UAE Presidential Court
  • Palestinian couples are married at a mass wedding in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. AP
    Palestinian couples are married at a mass wedding in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. AP
  • Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, a year after they protested in defiance of former president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law. Getty Images
    Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, a year after they protested in defiance of former president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law. Getty Images
  • An aerial photograph shows floats decorated for Christmas during the Coca-Cola Parade in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA
    An aerial photograph shows floats decorated for Christmas during the Coca-Cola Parade in Acapulco, Mexico. EPA
  • An artist adds the final touches to a painting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, next to portraits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessors, before Mr Putin's visit to the country. AFP
    An artist adds the final touches to a painting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, next to portraits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessors, before Mr Putin's visit to the country. AFP
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral press conference with Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Dublin. Reuters
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral press conference with Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Dublin. Reuters
  • Flood-damaged homes in Kuala Simpang village in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra. AFP
    Flood-damaged homes in Kuala Simpang village in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra. AFP
  • Fireworks mark the UAE's 54th National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, at Festival Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Fireworks mark the UAE's 54th National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, at Festival Bay, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Other considerations include accessibility for wheelchair users. The museum also offers induction loops, a special sound system tailored for people with hearing aids; portable stools, for those who may not be able to stand for long periods; as well as tactile stations that visitors with visual impairments can touch to get more insight into the collection.

Alongside Quiet Morning, there are also resources for neurodivergent audiences available across opening hours. These include a sensory map, to plan and know about the crowded and quiet spaces within the museum. A calm room, meanwhile, offers a relaxed space to take breaks and emotionally regulate.

“We want to position Zayed National Museum as a benchmark of accessibility,” Amna Al Hammadi, the museum's audience engagement lead, told The National in September. “We want to lead by example. Our vision is to be the most accessible museum in the world.”

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Heather, the Totality
Matthew Weiner,
Canongate 

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026

1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years

If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit.

2. E-invoicing in the UAE

Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 

3. More tax audits

Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 

4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime

Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax.

5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit

There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase.

6. Further transfer pricing enforcement

Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 

7. Limited time periods for audits

Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 

8. Pillar 2 implementation 

Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase.

9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services

Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 

10. Substance and CbC reporting focus

Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. 

Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

The specs

Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre
Power: 150hp
Torque: 250Nm
Price: From Dh139,000
On sale: Now

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

Real estate tokenisation project

Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.

The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

RESULTS

Catchweight 82kg
Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision.

Women’s bantamweight
Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision.

Welterweight
Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision.

Welterweight
Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision.

Flyweight
Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3.

Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​
Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1.

Lightweight
Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2.

Lightweight
Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1.

Welterweight
Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision.

Featherweight
Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision.

Super heavyweight
Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

Family&nbsp;reunited

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was born and raised in Tehran and studied English literature before working as a translator in the relief effort for the Japanese International Co-operation Agency in 2003.

She moved to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies before moving to the World Health Organisation as a communications officer.

She came to the UK in 2007 after securing a scholarship at London Metropolitan University to study a master's in communication management and met her future husband through mutual friends a month later.

The couple were married in August 2009 in Winchester and their daughter was born in June 2014.

She was held in her native country a year later.

Electoral College Victory

Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. 

 

Popular Vote Tally

The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

While you're here
Updated: December 29, 2025, 11:11 AM
Museums

Latest from The National

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Weekend
Living in the UAE
TN Magazine
Podcasts Newsletters Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated