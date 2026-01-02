Top 43 concerts and events coming to UAE, from John Mayer to Wicked The Musical

There's something for everyone as rock, rap, opera and a hit musical are some of the exciting performances coming to the UAE over the next few months.

Saadiyat Nights returns with its most impressive line-up yet, featuring RnB stalwarts Diana Ross and Seal, as well as an acoustic performance by John Mayer.

Elsewhere, the American Ballet Theatre will headline part of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Festival, while hip-hop fans can look forward to a Dubai show from the Wu-Tang Clan as part of their final world tour.

Here, The National rounds up the live events to look forward to.

1. Till Lindemann: January 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Till Lindemann brings his Meine Welt Tour to Dubai. Photo: Grechka Media

The Rammstein frontman returns to Dubai for another explosive show that blends industrial rock with theatrical staging, with a set list focused on his solo catalogue.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh300

2. Diana Ross and Seal: January 9 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Diana Ross performs at Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebrations, in New York. Reuters

The concert promises a night of sweet soul and majestic ballads as Diana Ross headlines Saadiyat Nights’ first double-header. The US singer will bring selections from her six-decade career, spanning hits such as I’m Coming Out and Upside Down, as well as classics made famous from her time with soul music pioneers The Supremes, including You Can’t Hurry Love.

British singer Seal opens the evening with a set built around his biggest hits, including Kiss from a Rose, Crazy and Love’s Divine, showcasing the depth of his songwriting and distinctive vocal style.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

3. Ludovico Einaudi: January 10 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The Italian pianist and composer will bring his intimate scores to Saadiyat Nights. His set will draw from his latest album The Summer Portraits, as well as signature pieces including I Giorni and Nuvole Bianche.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345

4. Hatim Ammor and Dounia Batma: January 14 at Dubai Opera

Hatim Ammor and Dounia Batma's joint concert at Dubai Opera will bring two of Morocco's leading contemporary voices to the city’s flagship performing arts venue. Ammor is expected to perform material including Heeya, while Batma will deliver songs such as Maziane Waer. It will be a seated indoor concert with standard Dubai Opera entry and dress code requirements.

Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh350

5. Tamer Hosny and Maha Ftouni: January 17 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny wil perform in Sharjah. Satish Kumar / The National

Egyptian pop star Tamer Hosny and singer-songwriter Maha Ftouni will perform at the picturesque waterfront amphitheatre in Sharjah. Hosny is one of the region’s most commercially successful artists, with a catalogue of hits including Yana Ya Mafish.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh200

6. Wegz and Mohamed Mounir: January 17 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Two generations of Egyptian music come together with veteran singer Mohamed Mounir joining forces with rapper Wegz, whose rise has heralded the latest evolution of the rich Egyptian hip-hop scene. Each will perform full solo sets, in addition to their collaborative track Kalam Forsan.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh195

7. Lewis Capaldi: January 17 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi will make his Abu Dhabi debut as part of the concert series on Saadiyat Island. The Scottish singer-songwriter, known for hits like Someone You Loved and Before You Go, will also perform songs from his new album Something In The Heavens.

Doors open at 5pm; remaining tickets from Dh1,990

8. Hany Shaker and Wael Jassar: January 18 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Expect an evening of elegant ballads as Hany Shaker and Wael Jassar perform a joint concert drawing from more than three decades of work. Both artists are known for romantic ballads that draw multigenerational audiences.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh95

9. Linkin Park: January 20 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The American rockers return to the UAE for the first time in 15 years as part of their From Zero world tour. Founding members Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn will be joined by new vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain for a set spanning classics such as In the End and Numb, alongside tracks from their chart-topping comeback album From Zero.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets have sold out

10. Rob Beckett: January 22 at Dubai Opera

Comedian Rob Beckett recently starred on LOL: Last One Laughing UK. Photo: GME Events

British comedian Rob Beckett – referred to as “everyone's favourite over-sharer” – will be returning to the UAE for a new comedy special titled Giraffe. The entertainer gained international exposure recently thanks to his well-received stint on the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing UK, in which he starred opposite fellow comedians Richard Ayoade, Bob Mortimer and Jimmy Carr.

Doors open at 5.30pm; tickets from Dh195

11. Tom Odell: January 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

British singer-songwriter Tom Odell brings his piano-led balladry to Dubai as part of his A Wonderful Life Tour. He is best known for global hit Another Love and songs blending confessional lyricism with stripped-back arrangements.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

12. John Mayer: January 24 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The American singer-songwriter will make his UAE debut as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Mayer is known for hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345

13. Dream Theatre: January 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Progressive metal band Dream Theatre bring their epic 40th anniversary tour with a three-hour, all-seated arena concert. The show will feature the band’s classic five-piece line-up, with an interlude, drawing from their four-decade catalogue.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh225

14. Wicked The Musical: January 28 to February 15 at Dubai Opera

The Broadway hit is at Dubai Opera for a two-week run. Photo: Joan Marcus

The Broadway hit tells the story of the witches of Oz through Stephen Schwartz’s celebrated score and songs, including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good. Its Dubai Opera debut brings a global phenomenon to regional audiences.

Evening and matinee shows available; tickets from Dh275

15. Tamaas Festival: January 29 at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre

Yasmine Hamdan returns with I Remember I Forget, her first solo album in six years. Photo: Ylias Nao

The one-day festival will be headlined by electrifying Lebanese chanteuse Yasmine Hamdan, co-founder of cult duo Soap Kills, often credited with pioneering the Arab indie scene. She returns with the album I Remember I Forget, and is joined by Al-Qasar, a Paris and Los Angeles-based collective blending Arabic psychedelia with North African rock, and Maruja Limon, a Barcelona band known for high-energy shows that fuse rumba, flamenco, salsa, electronics and pop.

Hamdan was also the inaugural guest on The National's weekly podcast Tarab.

Show starts 7.30 pm; tickets from Dh 52.50

16. Max Richter: January 29 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Max Richter returns to the UAE less than a year after his sold-out show at Dubai Opera. The German-British pianist's work spans from solo albums to award-winning scores for film, dance, art and fashion. His sound bridges both the acoustic and the electronic, as well as the human and natural worlds.

Richter, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2021, is expected to perform several career highlights including from critically acclaimed projects Illuminated Horizons and In A Landscape.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh195

17. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac and The Dire Straits Experience: January 30 at Bla Bla Dubai

Two acclaimed tribute productions will share the stage for a five-hour live show celebrating the catalogue of Fleetwood Mac and Dire Straits. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is officially endorsed by founding member Mick Fleetwood, while The Dire Straits Experience features former band saxophonist Chris White.

Doors open 4pm; tickets from Dh295

18. Air Supply: January 30 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Soft rock duo Air Supply will return to Dubai as part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour. Formed in 1975 by Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the group found worldwide success with ballads including All Out of Love and Making Love Out of Nothing at All.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh199

19. Ricky Martin: January 31 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will make his Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winner brings a three-decade catalogue of multilingual hits, from Livin’ la Vida Loca and The Cup of Life to Maria and Vente Pa’Ca.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

20. Yo Yo Honey Singh: February 6 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian rapper and producer Yo Yo Honey Singh brings his My Story World Tour to Dubai, marking a major arena return. A dominant figure in Punjabi pop and Bollywood crossover music, he is known for high-energy anthems including Brown Rang and Blue Eyes.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh299

21. Rewind Fest DXB 2026: February 7 at Bla Bla Dubai

The one-day retro music festival gets bigger as it returns with a line-up of 1980s and 1990s pop acts led by Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw and Go West.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh399

22. Mariah Carey: February 7 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Carey first performed at Saadiyat Nights in 2024. Ruel Pableo for The National

Two years after making her Abu Dhabi debut, the US singer returns to Saadiyat Nights. While her previous performance dazzled with a greatest-hits set, Carey comes back with new material from her latest album Here for It All.

Released September 2025, and led by the singles Type Dangerous and Sugar Sweet, the album has been praised for its dynamic songwriting and Carey’s trademark pristine vocals. The concert will be backed by her full band and dancers, so expect plenty of spectacle and classics including Love Takes Time and One Sweet Day.

Doors open 5pm; ticket from Dh295

23. Buena Vista All Stars: February 8 at Bla Bla Dubai

Featuring original members of the Buena Vista Social Club alongside a wider Cuban ensemble, expect a live celebration of classic Afro-Cuban music. The set includes internationally recognised songs that helped bring traditional Cuban styles to global audiences.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

24. Bryan Adams: February 11 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Bryan Adams’s show will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the capital. The set will feature songs from his 15th studio album alongside crowd favourites such as Summer of ’69, Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Doors open 5pm, tickets from Dh295

25. La Bayadere: February 14 to 16 at Dubai Opera

The National Theatre of Brno stages the 19th-century ballet set in India, which follows the rivalry between temple dancer Nikiya and daughter Hamsatti.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

26. Jimmy Carr: February 21 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Dubai Opera with his stand-up show Laughs Funny. Known for his rapid-fire delivery and dark humour, Carr is one of the UK’s most recognisable comedy voices, with a career spanning live tours, television and global specials.

Shows start at 6.30pm and 9.30pm; tickets from Dh250

27. Mo Gilligan: March 18 at Dubai Opera

UK comedian Mo Gilligan brings his The Mo You Know World Tour to Dubai following sold-out runs across Europe. Gilligan has risen from viral sketches to arena tours, becoming one of Britain’s most prominent contemporary stand-up performers.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh250

28. Wu-Tang Clan: March 22 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan bring The Final Chamber Tour to Dubai, celebrating the legacy of albums such as Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever. The group’s influence on global hip-hop culture remains unmatched more than three decades on.

Show starts at 7.30pm; tickets from Dh395

29. Mary Poppins: March 25 to April 15 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The award-winning West End production of Mary Poppins makes its Abu Dhabi debut with 26 performances.

Set in Edwardian London, the musical tells the story of the nanny with supernatural powers who transforms life at Cherry Tree Lane for Jane and Michael Banks. Adapted from the stories of PL Travers and Disney’s 1964 film, the show features colourful choreography, inventive effects, and timeless songs including A Spoonful of Sugar, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Chim Chim Cher-ee.

Various timings; tickets from Dh120

30. Big Time Rush: March 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American pop group Big Time Rush bring their In Real Life Worldwide tour to Dubai. The show will include tracks from their Nickelodeon series alongside songs such as Boyfriend and Worldwide.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh195

31. Josh Groban: March 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American vocalist Josh Groban arrives in Dubai with his Gems World Tour. Known for blending classical, pop and musical theatre, expect to hear crowd favourites You Raise Me Up and To Where You Are.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh349

32. Keinemusik: March 28 at Bab Al Shams Arena, Dubai

After performing as part of last year’s Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, Berlin electronic collective Keinemusik headline a desert show. Expect DJ sets built around melodic and deep house that prioritise atmosphere as much as momentum.

Show starts at 7pm; tickets from Dh375

33: Jon Batiste: April 12 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Award-winning pianist Jon Batiste blends jazz, soul, classical and R&B sounds. AF

Few musicians can balance virtuosity with storytelling as effectively as Jon Batiste. The Grammy-winning pianist blends jazz, soul, classical and RnB, and is known for work that moves between concert performance and cinematic composition. His Abu Dhabi Festival appearance forms part of the Maestro series and will spotlight his solo piano approach.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh250

34. Dhafer Youssef: April 14 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

35. American Ballet Theatre: April 17 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will present works by three choreographers: Twyla Tharp’s playful Sextet, Alexei Ratmansky’s meditative Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

36. Minsoo Sohn: April 19 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

37. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: April 22 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili and pianist Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

38. Christina Aguilera: April 24 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi a year after her 2025 Saadiyat Nights performance. Victor Besa / The National

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi just more than a year after her Saadiyat Nights performance. The seven-time Grammy Award winner last appeared in the emirate in February 2025, a show that was described in The National as a masterclass in live performance, underlining her reputation as one of pop’s most formidable vocalists. Her return follows earlier UAE appearances including Expo 2020’s closing ceremony.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh395

39. Sondra Radvanovsky and Vincenzo Scalera: April 25 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky will perform arias and songs by Bellini, Verdi and Puccini, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The programme also includes music by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Richard Strauss.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

40. Algarabia: April 26 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

41. Hauser: May 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Cellist Stjepan Hauser will perform both solo and ensemble pieces, presenting classical and contemporary works with the expressive style that has made him a global concert and online presence.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh248

42. Rumi The Musical: June 4 to 7 at Dubai Opera

Rumi: The Musical, from Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan and British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, returns to Dubai Opera to tell the story of the 13th-century poet’s transformative bond with the mystic Shams Tabrizi.

Showtime and ticket prices yet to be announced

43. Def Leppard: August 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Def Leppard performed at Etihad Park in 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, Def Leppard have become leaders of the “new wave of British heavy metal” with early albums such as High ’n’ Dry (1981), which featured the breakthrough single Bringin’ on the Heartbreak. The group last performed in the UAE as part of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race-day concert.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh595

