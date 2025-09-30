International Coffee Day: Best cafes and drinks to try in the UAE

Every day, millions of people drink coffee. Whether it’s a post-meeting pick-me-up, a chance to catch up with a colleague, or part of a traditional Arabian welcome, there always seems to be a good reason for a brew.
With International Coffee Day falling on October 1, there’s no shortage of places in the UAE to enjoy a cup. To help narrow it down, The National has rounded up some of our favourite coffee shops and drinks.
Favourite UAE coffee shops
Piccolo at Things Specialty Coffee & Concept Store
Located in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City and run by Emirati barista Sulaiman Khamis Alalawi, the first local winner of the National Cup Tasters Championship in 2022, is well worth a visit. My go-to here is the piccolo (Dh26) – an espresso with milk.
It's smooth, balanced and served with care. I often stay longer for the overall vibe of the space, part boutique store and part cultural hub, with vinyl records, jazz on the speakers and beans roasted on site.
Saeed Saeed, features writer
Flat white at Orto
Orto has two branches in Dubai. There's one in Jumeirah, which is always quite crowded, and another in Khawaneej, which is my favourite. What I love about their coffee is that it is not too strong and not too light. The flat white (Dh25) has a creamy texture and tastes like happiness in a cup.
Nour Ibrahim, social media journalist
Spanish latte at Everyday Roastery Coffee
For most of my adult life, I was not much of a coffee drinker. But as I got older, I started to give in to the idea that caffeine might just be the miracle fix I need.
These days, one of my go-to orders is the Spanish latte (Dh19) from Everyday Roastery. Made with freshly roasted 100 per cent Arabica blends, it’s the perfect pick-me-up on mornings when I need a boost. I’ve always had a sweet tooth and this hits the spot without ever feeling over the top.
Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor
Flat white at Bateel
My go-to at the weekend is a flat white (Dh27) at Bateel in Reem Mall. A flat white is usually made with espresso and microfoamed milk, giving it a strong flavour.
Bateel gives customers the option to enhance this drink with its organic Sumatra beans, known for their distinctive flavour. What makes this experience extra delightful is the chilled organic rhutab date served alongside the coffee – the perfect snack, especially if you like coffee sugar-free like me.
Zoya Thomas, digital platforms editor
Extra hot cappuccino at Lime Tree Cafe
If you consider yourself a coffee snob, the Lime Tree Cafe in Dubai is the place to go for a well-crafted brew. The brews are well-balanced, smooth and pack enough punch to get your buzz on.
The coffee beans (as well as most of the other menu items) are organic and responsibly sourced, which is an added bonus. To top it off, the cafe's relaxed, earthy vibe makes it great for unwinding and enjoying every last drop. My go-to is an extra hot cappuccino (Dh24).
Xavier Kashelle, head of product
Americano at Adnoc
I’m whatever the opposite of a coffee snob is. I don’t care where the beans are from, or whether the coffee has been poured over, under, or through something. I just like it simple: a black filter or Americano (Dh15). That said, I do have a favourite spot to pick something up on the go: an Adnoc Gas station.
I’ve always had a soft spot for motorway rest stops, ever since childhood road trips across Europe with my parents. One of the things I love about the UAE is that every motorway services feels like a wonderland – coffee shops, cafeterias, international chains, pharmacies, car servicing, electronics, you name it.
And when I’m driving between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Adnoc is always my go-to stop. It's just honest, comforting coffee. And I've even heard a few people who actually know what they're talking about say it's great quality coffee, so maybe I am a snob after all.
Nasri Atallah, TN magazine editor
South Indian filter coffee at Vasanta Bhavan, Discovery Gardens
Ask any person who is from south India, and filter coffee will rate very highly on their favourites list. This delicious concoction (Dh7.75) is my new guilty pleasure, not just because of its aroma, layered taste and velvety texture, but because it also evokes nostalgia of family conversations, reading the newspapers and early morning routines.
Sipping filter coffee piping hot in a steel tumbler reminds me of home and comfort. When it’s poured back and forth between tumblers, the coffee develops an irresistible foam on top. Beyond being just a beverage, a steaming cup of filter coffee is a symbol of my identity and culture.
Deepthi Nair, personal finance reporter
Oat flat white at Mysk
Mysk is a gorgeous cafe and flower shop tucked right next to NYU Abu Dhabi. Its floor-to-ceiling windows let in just the right amount of sunlight to bask in, while still offering refuge from the summer heat. The interior is beautifully designed, with the flower shop adding pops of vibrancy and colour throughout the space.
And their coffee (for me, an oat flat white for Dh27) is exceptional – rich, creamy, and smooth. I look forward to that first sip every single day. The food menu is just as impressive (you must try the blueberry and macadamia pancakes), and their pastries make the perfect pairing with your drink.
I'm always charmed when I see The National newspaper always laid out at their midtable with a note that reads, “Read a newspaper, pretend it’s 1995!” And perhaps the best part? Subtle touches of Palestinian solidarity can be found all around – keep an eye out when you visit.
Fatima Al Mahmoud, foreign affairs reporter
Hot Spanish latte at Saddle
There's a very good reason why you always have to queue for this brew – Saddle is easily the best, most consistent coffee shop in the UAE.
It's a bit hipster and a bit pricey (Dh33), but the well-trained servers and baristas simplify why you need to choose one bean over the other based on your taste. Pair your coffee, matcha or tea with a tasty smoked turkey and egg brioche and good things come to those willing to wait.
Stephen Nelmes, head of platforms
Flat white at Nightjar Coffee
Nightjar Coffee is my go-to for a caffeine fix at home (and work), and as a spot to meet friends for a great coffee, slice of cake and bite to eat – the Basque cheesecake (Dh35) and chicken tikka frankie (Dh50) being my food go-tos when I dine in.
The fact that it was founded by New Zealander Leon Surynt ensures you get a genuinely good flat white (Dh22) – no lattes in flat white clothing here, thank you very much – and some of the Wellington coffee shop scene can be felt in the always buzzing Alserkal Avenue venue.
Candyman is my Nightjar bean of choice (Dh45 for 250g), although I have been known to dabble in the Gonzo beans from time to time. I buy them whole for my coffee machine at home, or ground in store for the cafetiere I rely heavily on at work.
While I have the opportunity, I am formally making a plea for Nightjar to bring back the lemon meringue muffin – a dessert that has been discontinued but I have thought about once a week since first having it in 2021. Exactly as it sounds, a lemon curd-filled muffin, topped with blow-torched French meringue, it was a work of art and the fact that it's no longer available is borderline a crime.
Farah Andrews, head of features
