Dubai Mallathon guide: Dates, locations, how to register and more

Dubai is getting a new community fitness event next month. Launched on Thursday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the month-long event will allow people to run in the city's shopping centres during the summer heat.

A fitness enthusiast and keen adventurer, Sheikh Hamdan is known for many of Dubai's health-focused activities, including the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge and its flagship events Dubai Run and Dubai Ride.

Ahead of the first Dubai Mallathon, here's everything to know about the month-long initiative.

What is Dubai Mallaton?

A community event to help people stay active even during the summer months, Dubai Mallathon will give residents the chance to run, or walk, inside the city's cooled malls.

Participants can pick from four categories: 2.5km run, 5km run, 10km run and any-pace walk, with free hydration stations provided at each of the start and finish areas.

“With the Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection and better habits,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans.

“This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work and visit.”

When is it taking place?

The first Dubai Mallathon will take place from August 1 to 31 across seven malls in the city. The events will start at 7am until 10am every morning, right before the malls open to shoppers.

Which malls are participating?

Dubai Mall is one of the participating venues. Pawan Singh / The National

Seven malls will open their doors earlier than usual for runners and walkers. These include Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, the Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Marina Mall.

Who can take part

Dubai Mallathon is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels, from seasoned runners to those simply looking for a casual stroll.

Entre is free but preregistration is required.

How to register

Participants can register on dubaimallathon.ae. Registration closes at 11.54pm on August 30, or sooner if places sell out.

