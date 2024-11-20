How to make the most of the final week of Dubai Fitness Challenge

As the 30-day <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/02/dates-for-dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-date/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness Challenge</a> wraps up this week, its main goal is to inspire long-term fitness habits. The challenge encourages participants to engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days, ending on Sunday. Held annually, the emirate-wide event has achieved relative success on this front. According to data from organisers at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, about 2.4 million people took part in the challenge last year, and atleast one in five reported improved physical <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/13/fitness-events-dubai-run-abu-dhabi-marathon-hatta/" target="_blank">fitness </a>during the 30-day event. Participants also reported improvements in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/06/mental-health-uae-hustle-culture-loneliness/" target="_blank">mental well-being</a> and self-esteem, as well as reduction in stress and anxiety. But the ultimate question is whether these benefits go beyond these 30 days. As in other time-bound health goals, from the notorious 75-day Hard Challenge to intermittent detox weeks, the risk of losing momentum after the Dubai Fitness Challenge can be a cause of concern. After all, fitness journeys aren't always linear and straightforward, with many ups, downs and curves along the way. The last few days of the Dubai Fitness Challenge can be a perfect opportunity to lay the groundwork for a long-term well-being goal. While the challenge ends on Sunday, here are some last-minute ideas to consider. Put on comfortable activewear and head down to Kite Beach over the next few days. The cooler weather makes for an ideal outdoor fitness setting. Several free activities are on offer – including high-energy rebounder workouts using trampolines, group boxing and martial arts classes, as well as basic gymnastics and acrobatics training. Popular fitness band creator <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/13/ronaldo-whoop-fitness-trackers/" target="_blank">Whoop </a>is on-site to provide circuit-style strength-training sessions, while those who enjoy some water sports can take part in free stand-up paddle boarding. For children, supervised parkour sessions are available to book, while groups can reserve volleyball or cricket courts for friendly matches. If working out in the sand is not your thing, similar fitness villages can also be found at Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, offering a variety of free activities, from guided spin sessions to ladies-only yoga classes. If you haven't already, there are still some slots open to register for one of the flagship events of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/10/27/dubai-run-2024-registration-details/" target="_blank"> Dubai Run</a>, which is taking place on Sunday. Only early risers can register at this point though, as time slots for later starting points have already been filled. Once registered, participants must collect their bibs and free shirts at Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village (near Max metro station). Bib collection is open on Friday, noon to midnight, and Saturday, from 8am to midnight. Additionally, <i>The National</i> spoke to fitness experts about how to best maintain fitness goals post-Dubai Fitness Challenge. “The real challenge isn't completing the 30x30 – it's what comes next. Remember, the end of Dubai Fitness Challenge doesn't mean the end of your fitness journey. It's just the beginning of a more active lifestyle,” says Andrew Mitry, co-founder at One Fit, a soon-to-open gym at Jumeirah Village Circle. He adds it's important to “start small, and instead of jumping into another intense challenge, focus on establishing two to three weekly workout sessions”. “Consistency trumps intensity when it comes to long-term results.” Cyrus Rustom, a fitness coach and co-founder of Boxica, echoes this, reminding people to “not try to do too much in a short period”. He reiterates the importance of patience in achieving fitness results, often encouraging clients to work on a six to 12-month plan that is challenging but attainable. Mitry suggests: “Set progressive goals rather than chasing another 30-day challenge. For example, if you can do 10 push-ups now, aim for 15 by year end.” Meanwhile, Najia Alfadl, head of strength and conditioning at Wellfit, says it is also important to explore different fitness activities to keep things interesting. “The final days of Dubai 30x30 are a perfect time to reflect, push your boundaries and make the experience memorable. Set a personal goal for the last week – whether it’s running a specific distance, achieving a new milestone, or trying a workout you’ve never done before,” she says. “Ending on a high note isn’t just about intensity; it’s also about planning for the future. Use the momentum you’ve built to draft your post-challenge fitness routine, so you’re ready to continue when it’s over.” Those looking to subscribe to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/06/23/pilates-health-benefits-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">gym or fitness studio</a> should always look at reasonable prices and the duration of the membership, says Gitanjali Diwan of Prana House. This helps in encouraging attending classes consistently and getting the most out of what you are paying for. “Choosing a welcoming and calming space where you feel at ease is crucial,” she says, adding how some gyms can feel “intimidating, thus preventing you from feeling included or being consistent in your fitness journey”. Mitry agrees with “finding the right community” to gain and maintain momentum. “Having workout buddies helps maintain accountability and makes exercise more enjoyable,” he adds. For self-accountability, Mitry suggests scheduling workouts like any other important appointment and blocking specific times in the calendar. "Focus on small victories and milestones rather than aiming for perfection," adds Alfadl. Rupali Jaiswal, co-founder at Prana House, suggests practising exercises that build on a “deeper connection" between mind and body, such as meditation and yoga. “By nurturing both your physical and mental health, you’ll develop a healthier relationship with your body. This approach is far more sustainable than relying on quick fixes or trends.” While the free fitness villages or paid gym memberships can help in the fitness journey, working out at home is always an option as well. Mitry suggests the following routines: <b>The time-crunch circuit</b> Complete three rounds of: <b>The no-equipment cardio blast</b> Alternate between: <b>The strength foundation</b> Perform five rounds of: