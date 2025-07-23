Enclosed for summer: Cool outdoor restaurants with a view in Dubai

The summer heat might slow down some aspects of life in the UAE, but some restaurants have found ways to beat the heat, from clever enclosures to full-blown climate control.
Here are venues with a view in Dubai that have managed to keep their outdoor spaces cool and comfortable.
Horse & Hound
Cuisine: British
Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubailand
Average price for two: Dh400 including drinks
Located within the grounds of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Horse & Hound is a cosy, pet-friendly British gastropub offering hearty comfort food, laid-back vibes and scenic polo field views.
The restaurant has a newly launched air-conditioned summer tent enclosing the venue's outdoor space, offering the same views as well as an escape from the heat. The space continues to host its themed evenings such as Curry Night and Steak Night throughout the summer.
Baoli Dubai
Cuisine: East Asian with coastal Mediterranean flavours
Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1
Average price for two: Dh700
This high-end lifestyle destination at J1 Beach draws inspiration from its counterparts in Cannes and Miami. It blends refined East Asian cuisine with theatrical flair. The venue features a restaurant with indoor and outdoor terraces, a pool and beach with two private suites, a lounge and a speakeasy hidden behind the restaurant.
The main dining area has been enclosed for the summer season featuring floor-to-ceiling glass panels and offering a fully air-conditioned indoor space without compromising the ambience.
The Permit Room
Cuisine: Indian
Location: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool
Average price for two: Dh190
Combining traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist, The Permit Room's outdoor rooftop space has been enclosed and cooled for the summer, so guests can enjoy the sweeping views even when the heat cranks up outside.
The menu features interesting combination dishes, from pav bhaji focaccia to Ferrero Rocher chocobar, as well as a range of signature drinks and shisha.
Reform Social & Grill
Cuisine: British
Location: The Lakes Club, Emirates Hills
Average price for two: Dh360
Popular with families and sports fans for its comfort food and lively atmosphere, this casual restaurant has fully enclosed and air-conditioned its terrace, which overlooks a garden. An extension of the main restaurant, the space is a great way to enjoy an al fresco feel even in the height of the UAE summer.
Go here for English breakfast and roast dinner as well as classic pub fare.
Bistro Des Arts
Cuisine: French
Location: Marina Walk, Dubai Marina Mall
Average price for two: Dh450
A Parisian-style bistro along the Dubai Marina waterfront, the bistro serves traditional French fare, from steak frites and freshly baked croissants to duck confit. The outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina has been enclosed and cooled, making sure guests get uninterrupted waterfront views even in the summer.
Brix Cafe
Cuisine: Dessert
Location: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour
Average price for two: Dh175 (for a set menu)
It's not technically enclosed, but this cafe has transformed into a winter wonderland for the summer, complete with snow-covered facades and Alpine-inspired decor. Even the menu by World’s 50 Best Pastry Chef 2025, Carmen Rueda Hernandez, has been thought out to offer guests a reprieve from the heat, from coconut nitro snow melting over a strawberry-lychee core to airy truffle mousse and other icy finishes.
Gitano
Cuisine: Mexican
Location: J1 Beach
Average price for two: Dh500
Born in Mexico, with branches in Tulum, Miami, New York City and now Dubai, Gitano offers dinner and dancing with a menu that is as eclectic as it is fun. The restaurant's Tulum-inspired terrace has been enclosed and transformed into an air-conditioned retreat featuring lush greenery for a laid-back escape no matter the weather.
African Queen
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Location: J1 Beach
Average prize for two: Dh400
Mediterranean elegance meets the French Riviera at this famed restaurant, the main branch of which in Cote d'Azur is favoured by celebrities. The Dubai outpost's terrace has been enclosed so guests can savour long lunches and sunset cocktails with a view of the scenic waterfront – perfect for enjoying the golden hour without the summer heat.
Gigi Rigolatto
Cuisine: Italian
Location: J1 Beach
Average price for two: Dh600
More than just a restaurant, Gigi Rigolatto also has a Bellini bar, children's circus and concept store with a lush garden and private pool. The garden-style terrace has been fully enclosed for the summer, offering guests a cool, Riviera-inspired space, ideal for leisurely lunches or relaxed sundowners.
Kaimana Beach
Cuisine: Asian-Polynesian
Location: J1 Beach
Average price for two: Dh500
Offering pan-Asian cuisine with a beachfront ambience, Kaimana Beach has enclosed its beachfront terrace, still providing guests with panoramic views of the shoreline in the middle of summer.
Sakhalin
Cuisine: Mediterranean and Asian
Location: J1 Beach
Average price for two: Dh500
At the helm of this seafood restaurant is chef Vladimir Mukhin, best known for his one Michelin-starred restaurant White Rabbit in Moscow. Fine-dining with chic beachside setting, Sakhalin's enclosed terrace offers sweeping views with an elevated “MediterrAsian” cuisine.
Sirene Beach by Gaia
Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean
Location: J1 Beach
Average price for two: Dh300
Restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin and chef Izu Ani, the team behind many acclaimed restaurants, have brought their laid-back take on the hit Dubai and London restaurant Gaia to J1 Beach. Sirene Beach by Gaia offers Greek and Mediterranean flavours in a beachside setting, with the main restaurant area fully enclosed and air-conditioned for the summer. Guests can enjoy signature seafood and seasonal vegetable dishes alongside live entertainment by resident DJs, all within a stylish, climate-controlled environment.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE
- Join parent networks
- Look beyond school fees
- Keep an open mind
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
The National's picks
4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young
The five pillars of Islam
More on animal trafficking
The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
'Munich: The Edge of War'
Director: Christian Schwochow
Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons
Rating: 3/5
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
The specs
Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder
Transmission: 7-speed auto
0-100kmh 2.3 seconds
0-200kmh 5.5 seconds
0-300kmh 11.6 seconds
Power: 1500hp
Torque: 1600Nm
Price: Dh13,400,000
On sale: now
GOODBYE%20JULIA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohamed%20Kordofani%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiran%20Riak%2C%20Eiman%20Yousif%2C%20Nazar%20Goma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
RESULTS
Catchweight 82kg
Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision.
Women’s bantamweight
Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision.
Flyweight
Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3.
Catchweight 80kg
Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1.
Lightweight
Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2.
Lightweight
Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1.
Welterweight
Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision.
Featherweight
Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision.
Super heavyweight
Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.
Volvo ES90 Specs
Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)
Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp
Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm
On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region
Price: Exact regional pricing TBA
Getting there
Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes
Kibsons%20Cares
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UK-EU trade at a glance
EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years
Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products
Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries
Smoother border management with use of e-gates
Cutting red tape on import and export of food
The 100 Best Novels in Translation
Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press
The specs
Engine: 5.2-litre V10
Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm
Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: From Dh1 million
On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE
When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.
The specs
Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel
Power: 579hp
Torque: 859Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Price: From Dh825,900
On sale: Now
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
- Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
- Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
- Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
- Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
- Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
- The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
- Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269
*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
The low down
Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films
Director: Namrata Singh Gujral
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark
Rating: 2/5
Ultra processed foods
- Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns
- margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars;
- energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces
- infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes,
- many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.