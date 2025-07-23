Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Bistro Des Arts has covered up and cooled down its outdoor terrace for the summer. Photo: Bistro Des Arts
Bistro Des Arts has covered up and cooled down its outdoor terrace for the summer. Photo: Bistro Des Arts
Bistro Des Arts has covered up and cooled down its outdoor terrace for the summer. Photo: Bistro Des Arts
Bistro Des Arts has covered up and cooled down its outdoor terrace for the summer. Photo: Bistro Des Arts

Lifestyle

Food

Enclosed for summer: Cool outdoor restaurants with a view in Dubai

Offering skylines or seaside backdrops, these venues keep things chilled throughout the year

David Tusing

July 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The summer heat might slow down some aspects of life in the UAE, but some restaurants have found ways to beat the heat, from clever enclosures to full-blown climate control.

Here are venues with a view in Dubai that have managed to keep their outdoor spaces cool and comfortable.

Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound serves typical British pub grub. Photo: Horse & Hound
Horse & Hound serves typical British pub grub. Photo: Horse & Hound

Cuisine: British

Location: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubailand

Average price for two: Dh400 including drinks

Located within the grounds of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Horse & Hound is a cosy, pet-friendly British gastropub offering hearty comfort food, laid-back vibes and scenic polo field views.

The restaurant has a newly launched air-conditioned summer tent enclosing the venue's outdoor space, offering the same views as well as an escape from the heat. The space continues to host its themed evenings such as Curry Night and Steak Night throughout the summer.

Baoli Dubai

The beach club has turned its main dining area into a fully air-conditioned space for the summer. Photo: Baoli Dubai
The beach club has turned its main dining area into a fully air-conditioned space for the summer. Photo: Baoli Dubai

Cuisine: East Asian with coastal Mediterranean flavours

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Average price for two: Dh700

This high-end lifestyle destination at J1 Beach draws inspiration from its counterparts in Cannes and Miami. It blends refined East Asian cuisine with theatrical flair. The venue features a restaurant with indoor and outdoor terraces, a pool and beach with two private suites, a lounge and a speakeasy hidden behind the restaurant.

The main dining area has been enclosed for the summer season featuring floor-to-ceiling glass panels and offering a fully air-conditioned indoor space without compromising the ambience.

The Permit Room

The erstwhile outdoor terrace at the Mankhool restaurant now exudes a cosy and chilled vibe. Photo: The Permit Room
The erstwhile outdoor terrace at the Mankhool restaurant now exudes a cosy and chilled vibe. Photo: The Permit Room

Cuisine: Indian

Location: Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool

Average price for two: Dh190

Combining traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist, The Permit Room's outdoor rooftop space has been enclosed and cooled for the summer, so guests can enjoy the sweeping views even when the heat cranks up outside.

The menu features interesting combination dishes, from pav bhaji focaccia to Ferrero Rocher chocobar, as well as a range of signature drinks and shisha.

Reform Social & Grill

British restaurant Reform is popular with families and pet owners. Photo: Reform Social & Grill
British restaurant Reform is popular with families and pet owners. Photo: Reform Social & Grill

Cuisine: British

Location: The Lakes Club, Emirates Hills

Average price for two: Dh360

Popular with families and sports fans for its comfort food and lively atmosphere, this casual restaurant has fully enclosed and air-conditioned its terrace, which overlooks a garden. An extension of the main restaurant, the space is a great way to enjoy an al fresco feel even in the height of the UAE summer.

Go here for English breakfast and roast dinner as well as classic pub fare.

Bistro Des Arts

Bistro Des Arts offers Dubai Marina views from its now-enclosed terrace. Photo: Bistro Des Arts
Bistro Des Arts offers Dubai Marina views from its now-enclosed terrace. Photo: Bistro Des Arts

Cuisine: French

Location: Marina Walk, Dubai Marina Mall

Average price for two: Dh450

A Parisian-style bistro along the Dubai Marina waterfront, the bistro serves traditional French fare, from steak frites and freshly baked croissants to duck confit. The outdoor terrace overlooking Dubai Marina has been enclosed and cooled, making sure guests get uninterrupted waterfront views even in the summer.

Brix Cafe

Brix Cafe is putting on a winter wonderland theme for the summer. Photo: Brix Cafe
Brix Cafe is putting on a winter wonderland theme for the summer. Photo: Brix Cafe

Cuisine: Dessert

Location: Jumeirah Fishing Harbour

Average price for two: Dh175 (for a set menu)

It's not technically enclosed, but this cafe has transformed into a winter wonderland for the summer, complete with snow-covered facades and Alpine-inspired decor. Even the menu by World’s 50 Best Pastry Chef 2025, Carmen Rueda Hernandez, has been thought out to offer guests a reprieve from the heat, from coconut nitro snow melting over a strawberry-lychee core to airy truffle mousse and other icy finishes.

Gitano

Gitano has branches in Tulum, Miami, New York City and now Dubai. Photo: Gitano
Gitano has branches in Tulum, Miami, New York City and now Dubai. Photo: Gitano

Cuisine: Mexican

Location: J1 Beach

Average price for two: Dh500

Born in Mexico, with branches in Tulum, Miami, New York City and now Dubai, Gitano offers dinner and dancing with a menu that is as eclectic as it is fun. The restaurant's Tulum-inspired terrace has been enclosed and transformed into an air-conditioned retreat featuring lush greenery for a laid-back escape no matter the weather.

African Queen

African Queen is a Cote d'Azur import. Photo: African Queen
African Queen is a Cote d'Azur import. Photo: African Queen

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: J1 Beach

Average prize for two: Dh400

Mediterranean elegance meets the French Riviera at this famed restaurant, the main branch of which in Cote d'Azur is favoured by celebrities. The Dubai outpost's terrace has been enclosed so guests can savour long lunches and sunset cocktails with a view of the scenic waterfront – perfect for enjoying the golden hour without the summer heat.

Gigi Rigolatto

Gigi Rigolatto serves Italian fare. Photo: Gigi Rigolatto
Gigi Rigolatto serves Italian fare. Photo: Gigi Rigolatto

Cuisine: Italian

Location: J1 Beach

Average price for two: Dh600

More than just a restaurant, Gigi Rigolatto also has a Bellini bar, children's circus and concept store with a lush garden and private pool. The garden-style terrace has been fully enclosed for the summer, offering guests a cool, Riviera-inspired space, ideal for leisurely lunches or relaxed sundowners.

Kaimana Beach

Kaimana serves Polynesian ingredients from Hawaii combined with Far East Asian cooking techniques. Photo: Kaimana Beach
Kaimana serves Polynesian ingredients from Hawaii combined with Far East Asian cooking techniques. Photo: Kaimana Beach

Cuisine: Asian-Polynesian

Location: J1 Beach

Average price for two: Dh500

Offering pan-Asian cuisine with a beachfront ambience, Kaimana Beach has enclosed its beachfront terrace, still providing guests with panoramic views of the shoreline in the middle of summer.

Sakhalin

Sakhalin offers 'MediterrAsian' cuisine. Photo: Sakhalin
Sakhalin offers 'MediterrAsian' cuisine. Photo: Sakhalin

Cuisine: Mediterranean and Asian

Location: J1 Beach

Average price for two: Dh500

At the helm of this seafood restaurant is chef Vladimir Mukhin, best known for his one Michelin-starred restaurant White Rabbit in Moscow. Fine-dining with chic beachside setting, Sakhalin's enclosed terrace offers sweeping views with an elevated “MediterrAsian” cuisine.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Sirene is the beach club version of chef Izu Ani's Gaia. Photo: Sirene by Gaia
Sirene is the beach club version of chef Izu Ani's Gaia. Photo: Sirene by Gaia

Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean

Location: J1 Beach

Average price for two: Dh300

Restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin and chef Izu Ani, the team behind many acclaimed restaurants, have brought their laid-back take on the hit Dubai and London restaurant Gaia to J1 Beach. Sirene Beach by Gaia offers Greek and Mediterranean flavours in a beachside setting, with the main restaurant area fully enclosed and air-conditioned for the summer. Guests can enjoy signature seafood and seasonal vegetable dishes alongside live entertainment by resident DJs, all within a stylish, climate-controlled environment.

