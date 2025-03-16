African Queen brings French flair to Dubai's J1 Beach. Photo: African Queen
African Queen review: Playful addition to Dubai's J1 serves up colourful cuisine

Artichoke and truffle salad is stand-out dish at outpost of famous French restaurant

Hayley Kadrou
March 16, 2025