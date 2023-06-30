A pocket-friendly stay at Rove Dubai Marina – Hotel Insider

Rove Dubai Marina was the fifth Rove Hotel to open in Dubai from the home-grown hospitality brand that now has nine locations across the city, and another on the way.

Located in one of the emirate's most popular districts, the skyscraper hotel first launched in 2018 and promises a great location, comfortable rooms and wallet-friendly prices. The National checked in to see if its still hitting the mark five years since it first welcomed guests.

The welcome

In Dubai’s bustling marina and JBR district, the Rove Dubai Marina has its own underground car parking – an absolute must in this part of town where parking is often elusive – so I drive below ground then take the lift up to the ground floor. Playful interiors here create a modern vibe in the lobby, with lifebuoy decor and wave-shaped prints inspired by the hotel's near marina location plus pleasant background music. Check-in is efficient, and before long I'm in the colourfully-branded lift heading to my room.

The neighbourhood

Located at the southern end of Dubai Marina Walk, the hotel is a good pick for those seeking a stay in one of Dubai’s most popular neighbourhoods, but without the sky-high prices that come with rooms on the shorelines. It's within walking distance of Al Rahim Mosque, JBR beach, Dubai Tram and even Dubai Marina Mall on a cool day. Rooms don't come with seaside views, instead looking out over the marina skyline and its surrounding waterways, or over the Sheikh Zayed highway behind the hotel.

There's a free shuttle service that takes Rovers to the nearest metro station, to Dubai Marina Mall and to JBR Beach, and a few handy convenience stores are located within a few minutes' walk of the hotel.

The room

The view from a Rover Marina View room at Rove Dubai Marina. Photo: Hayley Skirka

My room is a Rover Marina View room. These are located on the upper levels of the hotel and come with the best views, meaning I have a sweet vantage point over the Dubai Marina waters and beyond, towards Ain Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm and the ocean.

The room is spacious and well-equipped with everything I might need during my stay, including a mini fridge, safe, wardrobe, desk area and an armchair. The bed is a good size and dressed in crisp white linens, and there are fluffy towels and refillable toiletries in the bathroom.

Above the bed is a stencilled slogan and there are some colourful badge-style wall prints that nod to Rove’s playful side. Having stayed in a few other Rove properties, I can't help but think it's not quite as funky as some of the hotel group's other offerings.

The scene

Expand Autoplay Dubai-themed artwork welcomes guests in the lobby of Rove Dubai Marina. All photos: Rove Dubai Marina

There seems to be a good mix of guests from all walks of life staying at Rove Dubai Marina at the same time as my husband and I. By the swimming pool, holidaymakers of all ages and nationalities sprawl on sun loungers, including families with children who thoroughly enjoy the complimentary pool floats and free ice-lollies handed out by the lifeguard.

In the lobby and restaurant, remote working seems to be popular, likely boosted by the hotel’s handy location and high-speed Wi-Fi, which is complimentary throughout the property.

While there's no kids club, the hotel does have a games level open to guests young and old with a PlayStation corner, foosball table, arcade machine and a mini strip of artificial grass and golf clubs where guests can practice their putting techniques. There's also a 24-hour gym if working out is on your agenda.

Downstairs in the lobby, there’s a laundry room – ideal for long-stay guests – and a luggage-storage facility which might come in handy for guests who want to continue exploring the city after checking out.

The food

The Daily is the hotel’s only restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and includes a variety of seating such as cosy nooks, dining tables and communal high tables. I’m only invited to sample the breakfast, which is served daily from 6.30am-10.30am and costs a bargain Dh69 per person. It's a buffet-style spread that also includes one a la carte order per guest.

The buffet selection is decent, with baskets of fresh pastries, bowls of fruit and yoghurt, cereals, juices, cheese, vegetables and regional options such as hummus and foul medames. A la carte choices include eggs and avocado, smoked salmon fatayer, rove pancakes and an acai super jar. I go for the acai, and while the portion size is generous, the flavours and presentation are a bit lacklustre.

I also request a non-dairy milk option for my morning coffee, but I'm told it’s not available during breakfast service, which is a bit disappointing, especially as I've been able to request this at other Rove hotels. Despite arriving early, the restaurant is very busy the entire time I'm at breakfast, so be prepared to have to wait a bit at the buffet stations and conduct some careful navigating back to your seat while balancing plates of food.

The service

Reception staff are friendly and helpful, and are quick to check guests in and out, or answer any queries. I request an extra pillow (the ones on the bed are a little thin for my liking) and some additional water for our room and these are promptly delivered, handed over with a smile. Staff in The Daily seem too busy to be friendly, but perhaps this might be different in the off-season, or during other meal services.

Highs and lows

A quiet nook in the lobby of Rove Dubai Marina. Rove Hotels

Despite having been open since 2018, the hotel still feels fresh and bright with an everyone-is-welcome vibe. The games room is a nice addition for younger guests, especially in lieu of a kids club.

Standard check-out time is 2pm, which is great for guests that have had a late night or who want to enjoy the hotel pool for a bit longer before checking out. That said, plans might depend on the hotel’s capacity during your stay, as the swimming pool is quite small for the number of rooms and there's not quite enough sun loungers for everyone.

The insider tip

If the budget allows, stretch for a marina view room and you'll have floor-to-ceiling views over the Dubai waterways and marina skyline, which are a whole lot better than views from rooms on the rear side of the hotel.

The verdict

Rove Dubai Marina offers another reliable, budget-friendly option from Rove Hotels and a down-to-earth property that offers everything travellers need for a comfortable stay without any frills. It's a handy location for several of Dubai’s attractions, including being walking distance to the beach.

The bottom line

Rooms from Dh249, excluding taxes. Check-in is from 4pm and check-out is at 2pm; www.rovehotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.