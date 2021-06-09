Yeezy Gap: Kanye West's $200 puffer jacket for high-street store sells out

Kanye West has revealed the first item from his highly anticipated collaboration with Gap, with the piece already flying off virtual shelves.

The rapper, who announced his Yeezy label would partner with the high-street retailer last year, unveiled the debut garment on Tuesday, which was also his 44th birthday.

With no release date previously announced, the surprise drop consisted of a drop-sleeved, bright blue puffer jacket.

Crafted in shiny, recycled nylon and with a short collar, the unisex outerwear item – which appears to be free of fastenings – retails for $200.

Shoppers were able to preorder the coat on Gap's website, with the item set to be shipped to customers in the autumn. The garment was, however, only available for orders in the US, with Gap listing the item as sold out within hours.

Similar to his Yeezy sneaker drops, which routinely sell out at record speed, shoppers were redirected to a virtual waiting room, where they had to queue before accessing the product page.

The Yeezy Gap collaboration, which is set to run for 10 years, was described as featuring "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" when it was first announced in June 2020.

Working with Gap has been a long-time dream for West, who worked in the store as a teen.

He said in a 2015 New York Magazine interview: "One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap ... I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap."

No further details have been confirmed for the rest of the collection, nor has a release date been given for future items.

West worked with British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi on the Gap collaboration.

The Jesus Walks rapper teamed up with Nike in 2009 to release his own shoe, the Air Yeezys, a concept he translated into a multi-year deal with sports giant Adidas in 2013

West premiered his Yeezy Season clothing line in 2015.