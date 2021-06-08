London fashion house Qasimi creates T-shirts to support Palestine

The fashion house Qasimi, founded by Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled two T-shirts to raise money for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians .

Adding to its stable of intelligent, understated men and womenswear, the two new tops will help raise funds for the non-profit, with all proceeds going towards helping Palestinian people.

The T-shirts are designed to be oversized. Courtesy Qasimi

The tees are entitled Hami and Hayi, and are intended to be worn oversized. Both have the Arabic phrase “love is resistance” across the front, and the English words “your silence will not protect you” written on the back.

They are available in white, black and khaki, with Hayi available in sizes extra-small to medium, and Hami offered in small and medium only.

Founded in London in 2008, Qasimi has built a well-deserved following for collections created around four pillars: architecture, colour, military and messaging.

Realised as thoughtful collections that explore ideas and pre-concepts, the brand is not afraid to raise difficult issues.

Case in point, its 2017 T-shirt that was reworked from one given to press during the Israel-Lebanon conflict of 1982, which read "don't shoot".

The label is headed by Sheikh Khalid's twin sister Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, who stepped in following her brother's death in 2019.

Sheikha Hoor has built a career in the arts as the director of the Sharjah Biennial, and president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation. Under her guidance, the label has maintained its air of mindful fashion.

In 2020, it launched its first women's collection for spring/summer 2021, as a co-ed digital show.

Medical Aid for Palestinians is a charity from London that helps provide aid and assistance to people in Palestine facing hardship.

With offices in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, it works towards a future in which Palestinians can have access to an "effective, sustainable and locally-led system of health care and the full realisation of their rights to health and dignity".