Paris Couture Week: Zuhair Murad among select designers to hold shows at July event

After a year of online-only presentations, couture is returning to the City of Lisghts .

Paris Couture Week will take place in the French capital next month, with a select group of labels holding live runway shows.

According to a provisional calendar published by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, eight designers will present collections in-person, signalling a return to the runway after two seasons of virtual showcases.

Among the curated group of labels taking part is Lebanon's Zuhair Murad, which will bring its autumn/winter 2021 collection to Paris.

Dior, Azzaro Couture, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Prive, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vaishali S will also hold catwalk displays, according to the calendar revealed on Monday.

The event, which will run between Monday, July 5 and Thursday, July 8, will also incorporate a number of online presentations by the likes of Fendi, Giambattista Valli and Schiaparelli.

Regional labels Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Maison Rabih Kayrouz are also set to hold virtual shows.

A limited number of invite-only guests will attend the physical shows, the fashion institution revealed .

Notable shows include Balenciaga, which will make its return to haute couture after 53 years, Maison Margiela, which postponed its spring/summer 2021 collection last season, and Pyer Moss, which will debut its first couture collection.

While not part of the calendar, Maison Alaia will also make a long-awaited runway return under new designer Pieter Mulier next month. The fashion house, founded by Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia who died in 2017, will take place the day before the start of Paris Couture Week.

Jean Paul Gaultier Couture will also return under guest designer Chitose Abe, after the label's eponymous designer retired from the runway in January 2020.

