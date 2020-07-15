Rihanna announces the launch of Fenty Skin - here's what we know so far

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has been a game-changer in the world of cosmetics, offering one of the first truly inclusive make-up lines at affordable prices, paving the way for other major beauty brands to follow suit. And now, Fenty is branching into skincare.

The star has been teasing a skincare line for a while now, but fans were finally given the first glimpse of Fenty Skin on Tuesday, when Rihanna took to Twitter to announce its official launch.

Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at https://t.co/f8LNnr3cE8!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email: https://t.co/YaT6BFSJec pic.twitter.com/NLUknNxwfd — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

Set to land on Friday, July 31, customers are able to register to join an early access waitlist which will allow them to try to the new products two days earlier, from Wednesday, July 29.

While full details of the line’s products are yet to be revealed, the website says the range will feature medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products, as well as related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.

Alongside the announcement, Rihanna shared a video of herself using some of the products, with the caption: “Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st ... Y’all ain’t hear it from me.”

While the video only teases the products, it looks as though the line will include a foamy cleanser, as Rihanna is seen lathering up one of her products with her hands before washing her face. It also seems as though the package will be minimalistic, much like the approach taken with Fenty's make-up range.

The Diamonds singer replied to comments on Twitter to say the range would "not leave my guys out", suggesting the range would cater to both men and women. She also tweeted, "whoever told you skincare has a gender, lied to you".

Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn! 😊 #FENTYSKIN https://t.co/wlDTNUnYvY — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2020

Rihanna has been open in the past about her views on the importance of skincare. In a recent interview with Vogue, the singer and actress said: "Skincare, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide."

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has helped to redefine inclusivity in the make-up world. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Fenty Beauty is one of the most successful cosmetic launches in recent history, reportedly making more than $100 million (Dh367 million) in sales within the first 40 days.

With such a loyal following, it is likely Fenty Skin will receive similar fanfare, especially as the announcement caused Rihanna to trend globally for hours following the news.

Film: In Syria

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

Starring: Hiam Abbass, Diamand Bo Abboud, Mohsen Abbas and Juliette Navis

Verdict: Four stars

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm

Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)

