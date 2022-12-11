Georgina Rodriguez wears Qatari abaya to Portugal match at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez sported an elegant abaya to support Portugal at the World Cup this week.

The Argentine model and star of the Netflix show I Am Georgina opted for a design by Qatari label 1309 Studios at the Portugal-Switzerland match earlier this week.

Ronaldo had been dropped from the starting line-up for the match, which his home country went on to win 6-1, securing a place in the quarterfinals, where they were beaten in a shock victory by Morocco.

Rodriguez shared photos of herself on Instagram at the match looking glamorous at Lusail Stadium in a black dress and dazzling jewellery, with a palm abaya in a pale shade of green.

"What a shame not to have enjoyed the best player in the world during the 90 minutes," she captioned the post. "The fans have not stopped ... screaming your name."

What is 1309 Studios?

The Qatari ready-to-wear label established in 2015 by Ghada Al Subaey is on a mission to celebrate women, according to its online profile.

It's grounded in a "contemporary bohemian" aesthetic. "At the heart of 1309 is a minimalist, feminine aesthetic, merging seasonal trends with a design perspective informed by the brand’s Qatari roots," reads the description on its official website.

"Clean silhouettes, bold colour, artful prints and carefully considered detail are hallmarks of the brand. Drawing inspiration from art, nature, and global culture, 1309 combines designs that embody fluidity and elegance with a contemporary edge; a refined statement that celebrates the multifaceted and versatile nature of women."

Al Subaey has also created the 1309 Community with the aim of providing a safe space for women in Qatar to develop their skills. She says it's a platform "where women can feel free to speak up, seek support and enjoy a supportive, like-minded community". This includes regular virtual meetings on female-centric issues, as well as talks and meditation classes.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the brand with a focus on slow and seasonless fashion that lasts a lifetime using sustainable and vegan materials. The packaging used is also biodegradable and compostable.

Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

The model is mum to two of the Portuguese football player's five children, baby Bella Esmeralda and Alana Martina, 3, and step-mother to Cristiano Jr, 10, and twins, Eva and Mateo, 3.

Georgina Rodriguez, centre, waves a Portugal flag before the start of the World Cup quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. AFP

Bella Esmeralda was meant to be a twin, but in April the couple announced the tragic death of their newborn son.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," Ronaldo said at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Rodriguez is also the star of I Am Georgina, a Netflix fly-on-the-wall reality show, which her partner marked by lighting up Burj Khalifa with her image on her birthday earlier this year.

Rodriguez is from Jaca, a city in the north-east of Spain. It is close to the border of France and 460km from Madrid.

She has also lived in Bristol, England, where she spent time working as an au pair.

Rodriguez met Ronaldo, who she describes as her "prince charming", in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 until 2018.

